Bob van Dijk, the Chief Executive Officer at global consumer internet firm ﻿Prosus﻿, has stepped down from the role of CEO and Board member of Prosus and Naspers after 10 years. Dijk will remain as a consultant to the Boards until September 30, 2024.

Ervin Tu, presently Group Chief Investment Officer, has been appointed as Interim CEO, Prosus said in a statement on Monday.

As the Chief Investment Officer, Tu will work towards bringing the company's consolidated ecommerce portfolio to profitability while maintaining growth, and leading capital allocation across the Group, Prosus said.

"The Boards of Prosus and Naspers want to thank Bob for his leadership over a full decade," Koos Bekker, chair at Prosus and Naspers, said. "During this time substantial businesses were established in classifieds, food delivery and payments, while we also entered several new fields. We appreciate Bob’s contributions and wish him much success with his future career."

﻿Prosus﻿, the Dutch-listed arm of South African technology investor Naspers, underwent an internal reshuffle, separating its edtech and food-delivery segments into two segments, with dedicated leadership. The change was effective September 1, according to a report.

The company backs startups across sectors including online classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, and education technology in markets including India and Brazil. In India, Prosus is a top investor in Swiggy, Byju's, and PayU. Through its ventures team, Prosus invests in areas including health, logistics, blockchain, and social commerce.

In August, Prosus agreed to sell PayU’s Global Payments Organisation (GPO) business to Israel's Rapyd for $610 million in cash, allowing its fintech arm to capitalise on growth opportunities in India.