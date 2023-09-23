Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Namma Yatri, Alakh Pandey, Nithin Kamath: Ending TechSparks '23 with a bang

We're ending TechSparks 2023 the way we started TechSparks 2023—with a bang!

Day two of YourStory's flagship startup-tech event was filled with lessons from seasoned entrepreneurs like VerSe Innovation's Umang Bedi; SIDBI Chairman and Managing Director, Sivasubramanian Ramann; Khaitan & Co's Senior Partner, Rajiv Khaitan; and top VCs and experts.

We also had a lovely EV track where we followed ﻿Ampere﻿ Founder Hemalatha Annamalai's journey and learnt about the contours of the EV ridesharing and charging space with the founders of BluSmart, Kazam, ElectricPe, and Yulu.

TechSparks day three will begin with a fireside chat starring ﻿TVS Capital Funds﻿ Chairman, Gopal Srinivasan, who will shed light on the fund's flavour for the season.

Minister for IT-BT, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Government of Karnataka, Priyank Kharge, will take the stage to talk about the various ways in which the government is fostering collaboration and catalysing growth in the startup and tech ecosystem.

Next, we embark on a journey with Vimal Kumar, the driving force behind JUSPAY which created Namma Yatri. From the challenges the company faced in its early days to how hitching a ride on the Beckn protocol is propelling Namma Yatri's scaling ambitions into high gear—this session will have it all.

Shifting gears from the "teach(y)" and "preach(y)" discussions, we'll now navigate towards sessions imbued with a philosophical undertone. Join us as we engage in a thought-provoking conversation with Nithin Kamath, the visionary founder and CEO of the bootstrapped startup ﻿Zerodha﻿, as he imparts the profound lessons he has gathered while charting his course in building a company devoid of VC funding.

We'll also speak with Alakh Pandey to understand how edtech is still here to play and can't be written off so easily.

Finally, we end the day with Union IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who will shed some light on how technologies can be used to empower Indians.

We have a stellar lineup for you tomorrow at TechSparks 2023. See you there!