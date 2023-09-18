Never Grow Up: Keeping the Child Artist Alive in You!

In our early years, we are all artists, embracing the world with curious eyes and vivid imaginations. Picasso’s statement, "Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once he grows up,” taps into a vital truth: as we grow, maintaining that childlike creativity becomes a challenge. Yet, it's essential to rekindle this innate artistry, allowing us to view the world with a fresher, more vibrant perspective.

Curiosity: Your Inner Canvas

Children perceive the world as a canvas of endless possibilities, where every day scenarios turn into extraordinary adventures. As adults, it becomes vital to retain this sense of wonder. Reigniting our curiosity encourages us to view the world with the same fascination, turning the ordinary into a source of inspiration.

Fearless Creation: Your Craft

Child artists create without fear of judgment or criticism. As we grow, it’s imperative to silence our inner critic and create with freedom, cherishing the joy that the mere act of creation brings. Embrace the journey without fearing the outcome, and you'll find yourself painting with the same unabashed spirit as a child.

Playfulness: Your Palette

Children find joy and inspiration in play, where their imaginations can roam freely. Infusing elements of play into our adult lives can reignite creativity, allowing us to develop new perspectives and solutions. Whether it's taking up a hobby or indulging in daydreams, creating space for play can be a fertile ground for nurturing creativity.

Empathy: Your Sculpting Tool

As children, we approach the world with open hearts, ready to understand and feel with others. Cultivating this empathy as an adult not only enriches our human experiences but also deepens the narratives we can create, forming connections and evoking emotions through our artistic endeavours.

Embracing the Journey: Your Masterpiece

The voyage to keep the child artist alive within us is a continuous journey of self-rediscovery. It urges us to shed societal expectations and reconnect with our vibrant core of creativity, enabling us to live lives adorned with the hues of imagination and innovation.

Let us step into each day with the joyous heart of a child and the hands ready to sculpt our masterpiece, eager to explore the endless potential each moment holds. Keeping the spirit of the child artist alive within us is not just a return to innocence, but a celebration of the limitless creativity that defines the human experience.