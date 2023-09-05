Reliance Jio Marks its Seventh Anniversary with Exclusive Benefits on Various Plans: All You Need to Know

Celebrating a successful journey of seven years, Reliance Jio is ushering in its anniversary with a series of exclusive offers on several prepaid plans, valid until the end of September. These offers not only provide additional data but also extend a range of discounts and benefits across various platforms. Here, we delve into the specifics of these exciting offers that are up for grabs till September 30th.

Unveiling Enhanced Data Benefits

As part of the celebratory offers, Reliance Jio is providing augmented data benefits on three of its prepaid plans. Customers opting for the ₹299 plan can enjoy a daily data allowance of 2GB complemented by an extra 7GB of data, all valid for a span of 28 days. This plan also covers unlimited voice calls and a bundle of 100 SMS per day.

Scaling up, the ₹749 plan serves users with a daily quota of 2GB data, now accompanied by an additional 14GB of data split into two 7GB data coupons. This option, which includes unlimited voice calls and a daily provision of 100 SMS, boasts a substantial validity period of 90 days.

For those seeking a long-term commitment, the ₹2,999 annual plan is the way to go. This package offers a daily data allowance of 2.5GB, enhanced by an additional 21GB of data distributed in three 7GB data coupons. This plan, which also incorporates unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day, promises an expansive coverage for a whole year.

A Bonanza of Exclusive Discounts

In addition to the data perks, the anniversary celebration also unveils a treasure trove of discounts and benefits across multiple platforms. Subscribers to the ₹2,999 annual plan can relish a complimentary McDonald's meal on expenditures above ₹149. That's not all; exclusive discounts await Jio users at various platforms including a 10% off at Reliance Digital, a deduction of up to ₹1,500 on flight bookings, and a handsome 15% discount on hotel reservations, capping at ₹4,000 via Yatra.

Fashion enthusiasts can indulge in a shopping spree with a 20% discount on AJIO, while wellness seekers can take advantage of a 20% markdown on Netmeds, going up to ₹800.

Avail the Offers Now

Customers keen to seize these beneficial offers can do so through the official website and app of Reliance Jio. It's pertinent to note that these anniversary offers are time-bound, concluding on the 30th of September.

Embarking on its eighth year, Reliance Jio continues to reward its patrons with enticing offers, marking a festive start to the new chapter. Make sure to grab these exclusive offers while they last, adding joy and value to your Reliance Jio experience.