Resident Evil Village & 4 to Launch on iPhone 15 and iPad on October 30

Good news for Resident Evil fans who own Apple devices! Capcom has announced that two popular games, Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4, are coming to iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Here’s a quick rundown of what to expect.

Resident Evil Village: Arriving Soon

Get ready for some spooky adventures! Resident Evil Village will be available on October 30. You can play it on newer iPhones like the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, as well as on some iPads. The best part? You can download the app for free and play the beginning of the game without paying a dime. If you like it and want the full game, it'll cost around $39.99. There's also extra content, called "Winters' Expansion," that will cost extra.

Resident Evil 4: Coming Next Year

If Resident Evil 4 is more your style, you'll have to wait a bit longer. The game is planned for release in 2023. It’ll be available on the same iPhones as Village and will also include iPads and Macs. Just like Village, you can try out the start of the game for free. To unlock the full game, you'll need to pay about $59.99. There's additional content for this game, too, called "Separate Ways."

Pricing: Similar to Other Platforms

The prices for these mobile games are similar to their versions on Steam. So, if you've been eyeing these games for your computer, you won't find any surprises here.

Controls: Your Choice!

One cool feature is that you can customise the game controls on your device. Whether you prefer touch controls or using a game controller, Capcom's got you covered. The games even support features like HDR and multi-touch.

One Purchase, Multiple Devices

Both games will also have a "cross-progression" feature. This means if you buy the game on your iPhone, you can continue your game on an iPad or Mac without buying it again. Handy, right?

So, if you're a Resident Evil fan and you own an Apple device, you're in for a treat. With free trial portions, custom controls, and reasonable pricing, Capcom has made it easy for fans to jump into these thrilling games.

Remember, the info might change, so keep an eye out for official updates. Happy gaming!