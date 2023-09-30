Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

News

SATYA MicroCapital Limited secures $60M debt funding from Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

The company will use the funds to improve operational efficiency, work on new credit offerings and, expand product portfolio it said in a statement.

Sayan Sen145 Stories
SATYA MicroCapital Limited secures $60M debt funding from Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Saturday September 30, 2023,

1 min Read

SATYA MicroCapital Limited has raised $60 million from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation a Japanese multinational banking financial services institution.

The company will use the funds to improve operational efficiency, work on new credit offerings and, expand product portfolio it said in a statement.

“Our association with SMBC Bank serves as the propelling force and motivation for SATYA to continue its mission of driving financial inclusion and empowering women entrepreneurs across India," said Vivek Tiwari, Managing Director and CEO of SATYA MicroCapital Limited.

"Moving forth, SATYA will stay ardently committed to creating sustainable impact and enabling brighter future for countless households at the bottom of the pyramid.”

Established in October 2016, SATYA is a micro lending non banking financial corporation (NBFC) with over Assets Under Management (AUM) of nearly Rs 5000 crore. With a network of more than 500 branches spanning over 50,000 villages across 25 states. The company has also extended its credit services to more than 15 lakh women entrepreneurs.

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5