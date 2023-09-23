Menu
India has entered into MoUs with countries including Armenia, Sierra Leone, Suriname, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Papua New Guinea and Mauritius, offering them the India Stack and DPI at no cost and with open-source access.

Naina Sood324 Stories
Twenty countries want to leverage India Stack: MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Saturday September 23, 2023,

2 min Read

After offering its India Stack and digital public infrastructure (DPI) to eight countries, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said 20 more nations have shown interest in leveraging the country's technology.

India has entered into eight memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with countries—including Armenia, Sierra Leone, Suriname, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Papua New Guinea, and Mauritius—offering them the India Stack and DPI at no cost and with open-source access.

These agreements were signed at the Global Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) Conference, which was held on the sidelines of a G20 working group on the digital economy.

"We are running out of capacity. Twenty-odd countries are wanting to get into these DPI partnerships. Never seen this kind of appetite among countries to consume this kind of innovation. Global nations are recognising what young Indians are capable of," the minister said during a candid chat with Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory, at TechSparks 2023—India's most influential startup-tech summit.

India's pitch for its open-source digital tech and innovation ran high during the recently concluded G20 summit. Key elements of India’s DPI offerings are its UPI digital payments interface, the Aadhar biometric digital identity system and data management systems like DigiLocker.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

