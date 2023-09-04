How MS Dhoni's Mother-in-Law Turned Dhoni Entertainment into a Rs 800 Crore Giant

Sheila Singh has recently been the talk of the town due to her significant role as the CEO of Dhoni Entertainment Private Limited, a rapidly growing business valued at over Rs 800 crore. What makes her position even more notable is her familial connection to the famous cricketer, MS Dhoni, as she is his mother-in-law.

In 2020, Sheila, along with her daughter Sakshi Dhoni, MS Dhoni's wife, took charge of the company. Remarkably, this is Sheila's first venture as a business leader, yet under her and Sakshi's guidance, the company has flourished, launching several successful projects in a short span of time.

Before stepping into the corporate limelight, Sheila was a homemaker. Her journey to becoming a business tycoon began thanks to her family ties. Interestingly, Sheila's husband RK Singh, worked with Dhoni’s father in the early part of his career, establishing a connection that would later come full circle with the union of Sakshi and MS Dhoni in 2010. The couple first met in 2007 when Dhoni visited Kolkata for a match and encountered Sakshi, who was interning at a hotel he visited.

MS Dhoni, a former captain of the Indian cricket team, has successfully transitioned from the sports arena to the corporate world, accumulating a wealth of Rs. 1,000 crore through various business ventures. Dhoni Entertainment is one such venture, which under Sheila and Sakshi's management, has seen a fourfold increase in its net worth in just four years.

Apart from business, the Dhoni family also owns the Ranchi Rays Hockey Club in Chennai, which has been enjoying recent success in the Hockey India League. Sakshi Dhoni, who holds a majority stake in the company, is also a popular figure on social media, boasting a following of 4.8 million on Instagram where she shares glimpses into their family life and updates about the hockey club.

Sheila Singh's rise from a homemaker to the CEO of a Rs 800 crore business is a testament to her leadership abilities and the cohesive strength of the Dhoni family. Their joint efforts have not only expanded their business empire but have also created a buzz in the industry, proving that with the right leadership and familial synergy, success is indeed achievable.