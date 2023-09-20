Meet the founder who wants to make India the drone capital of the world and more at TechSparks Bengaluru

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, the founder who wants to make India the drone capital of the world

Agnishwar Jayaprakash is the Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace. One of Agnishwar’s tweets, on his ‘Surya’ drone for cleaning panels at Singapore’s floating solar farms. was liked by Tesla Founder Elon Musk. Within 16 hours, Garuda signed a term sheet for $1 million pre-Series A funding from a UK-based fund. Garuda Aerospace wants to lead India’s drone revolution, and plans to build a global drone hub with R&D centres and manufacturing footprint side by side

Vimal Kumar, the fintech founder behind Namma Yatri

Vimal Kumar, Founder, Juspay, was sick and tired of having autos cancel on him every time he wanted to venture out. Instead of cribbing about it on social media, he decided to do something about it and created Namma Yatri. What's unique about Namma Yatri is that it is a commission-free app created in conjunction with inputs from auto drivers, fuelled by just a subscription fee. It has completed over 98 lakh trips to date, and mobilised more than Rs 144.23 crore in drivers’ earnings.

Malini Adapureddy, the founder who started a skincare brand in her garage

Malini Adapureddy, Founder and CEO, Deconstruct, is on a mission to rewrite the rule of skincare, with solution-oriented, and evidence-based products. Backed by Kalaari Capital, the company wants to increase awareness about right formulations required to address specific skincare concerns among Indian women.

Ankur Sinha, the founder boosting the public use of blockchain

Web3 middleware startups are bridging the gap between Web2 institutions and blockchain protocols, and Ankur’s startup, Airchains, caters to institutions, enterprises, and developers who seek an easy way to deploy smart contracts on blockchains. They are increasingly partnering with Indian state governments, municipalities, and local authorities to not only digitise data but place them on-chain, rendering the data transparent, immutable, and secure.

Siddhant Jain, the man safeguarding videos from piracy

The CEO of VdoCipher Media Solutions is enabling online education and content creator economy across the globe by safeguarding videos from piracy. An IIT Delhi alum, Siddhant and partner Vibhav kickstarted this venture while still in college. The award-winning company now serves 3000+1,500+ customers across 120+30+ countries.

Sandeep Dutta, the leader helping companies power their decisions with AI

The Chief Practice Officer - APAC, Fractal, Sandeep Dutta, is helping companies power their decisions with AI, engineering, and design.. A seasoned globe-trotter in the tech landscape and the go-to guru for P&L, strategy, and innovation, Sandeep's leadership spans the US, Europe, and India. Under him, Fractal is unleashing the power of AI and analytics for smarter decision-making.

Ajith Pai, the leader behind India’s largest fully integrated logistics provider

With profound expertise in logistics, Ajith Pai is playing a crucial role in Delhivery’s growth story. As its COO. Ajith is dedicated to shaping the future of logistics in India and his vision is to help D2C brands deliver seamlessly.

Angie Mahtaney, the mentor behind Asia’s first proptech real estate accelerator

Under the stewardship of Business Mentor Angie Mahtaney, Brigade REAP has seen a 431% increase in average revenue across its cohort of 66 startups. An entrepreneur herself, Angie comes with the proven skills of transforming a traditional apparel manufacturing company into an organisation that responds effectively to constantly changing dynamics.

We’re also thrilled to have on board Vamsi Gaddam, Joint Managing Director, Visaka Industries; Sachin Tantri, Senior Director, Digital and Transformation Services, Amadeus; Karan Keswani, CEO, BharatBox; Aditya Garg, Founder and CEO, Centilytics; Pichumani Durairaj, Founder and CEO, InterviewDesk; Vineet Das, Head of Online Product, Plural by Pine Labs; Ankit Durga, Co-founder and CEO, Fundamento; Ganesh Prasad, Partner, Khaitan & Co; among many others.

