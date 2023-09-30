The ultimate guide to staying healthy while travelling: 12 tips and hacks

The key to staying healthy while travelling is maintaining a balance between enjoying new experiences and taking care of your health.

Travel can be an exciting adventure, whether for business, pleasure, or discovery. However, regular travelling can put a break to our usual routines and habits, and lead to us neglecting our health.

To make sure you get the most out of your trip while staying in top shape, here's a comprehensive guide to staying healthy during your trip:

1. Prioritise moisturising:

Air travel and changing weather can easily lead to dehydration. Bring a reusable water bottle and try to drink water regularly throughout your trip. Avoid consuming too much caffeine and alcohol as they can contribute to dehydration.

2. Prepare nutritious snacks:

Opt for healthy snacks like nuts, dried fruit, and granola bars. These provide sustainable energy and help you avoid unhealthy food choices at the airport or on the roadside.

3. Choose a balanced meal

When dining out, focus on balanced meals that include lean protein, whole grains, and plenty of vegetables. Minimise the consumption of fried, fatty and overly processed foods.

4. Stay active

Make physical activity part of your travel itinerary. Explore your destination on foot, rent a bicycle, or consider using the hotel's fitness facilities. Even short walks can keep you active and energised.

5. Get enough sleep

Lack of sleep can weaken the immune system and affect your overall health. Prioritise quality sleep by sticking to a regular sleep schedule, even when crossing time zones.

6. Protect yourself from germs

Washing your hands often and carrying hand sanitizer can prevent the spread of germs. Wipe down surfaces on planes and hotel rooms to reduce exposure to bacteria.

7. Maintain peace of mind

Travel can sometimes be stressful. Practice relaxation techniques like deep breathing, meditation, or yoga to manage stress and take control of your mental health.

8. Sun protection

If you travel to sunny places, use sunscreen with enough SPF to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Don't forget to wear sunglasses and a hat.

9. Plan your workout

If exercise is a regular part of your routine, plan ahead for exercise opportunities. Many hotels have a gym or conduct fitness classes that you can join.

10. Hygiene

Wash your hands thoroughly, avoid touching your face, and carry disinfectant wipes to clean surfaces. Be careful when interacting with animals or when consuming local foods and drinks.

11. Maintain vaccinations

Depending on your travel destination, consider getting the necessary vaccinations to protect yourself from potential illnesses.

12. Rest when necessary

Travelling can be tiring. Listen to your body and rest when you need it. Trying too hard can weaken your immune system and make you more susceptible to illness.

Remember, the key to staying healthy while travelling is maintaining a balance between enjoying new experiences and taking care of your health. By adopting these habits, you can make your travels more rewarding and memorable while staying at your best. Travel safe and healthy