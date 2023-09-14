VC firm Kae Capital closes its Winners Fund II at $50M

Early-stage venture capital firm ﻿Kae Capital﻿ has announced the final close of its Winners Fund II (KWF II) at $50 million (Rs 410 crore), which it claims to be oversubscribed.

Through the KWF II, the VC firm aims to invest in 20 companies. It has already invested in HealthKart, Wysa, Brightchamps, and Disprz through this fund.

Velo Partners, Henry Kravis (Co-founder and Co-executive Chairman, KKR), 360 ONE (formerly IIFL Wealth and Asset Management), Prashant Tandon and Tanmay Saksena (Co-founder/CEO and COO, Tata 1MG), Sameer Maheshwari (Founder, HealthKart), Abhay Soi (Founder, Max Healthcare), Hemendra Kothari (Founder, DSP Group), Yogesh Agrawal (MD, Ajanta Pharma), Sanket and Apurva Parekh (Pidilite), and VM Thapar Family Office have invested in this fund.

“We have launched this fund in order to continue backing our best founders, alongside other successful founders in the ecosystem, who are not yet a part of the Kae family,” said Sasha Mirchandani, Partner, Kae Capital.

In a statement, the VC firm said that KWF II offers exclusive access to companies of previous funds that are leaders in their respective markets, allowing co-investment with growth-stage funds in Series B, C, and D rounds.

Besides its own portfolio, Kae will also invest in other market-leading companies through this fund.

Founded in 2012, with offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru, Kae is a sector-agnostic fund that makes pre-seed to pre-Series A investments. It has invested in 81 startups, with a portfolio enterprise valuation of $8.76 billion and has made 14 exits.

Some of its portfolio companies include Porter, Zetwerk, HealthKart, Nazara, and Tata 1MG, among others.

Kae is the first institutional investor in a majority of its portfolio companies.