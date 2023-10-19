BharatAgri secures $4.3M in Series A round led by Arkam Ventures

Menu
News

The ecommerce platform for farm inputs, founded by IIT Madras alumni, hopes to use the funds to expand to new geographies and strengthen last-mile delivery.

Sayan Sen
Thursday October 19, 2023,

2 min Read

BharatAgri, an e-commerce platform for farm inputs, has raised $4.3 million in a Series A round led by Arkam Ventures.

The round also saw participation from Capria Ventures and existing investors India Quotient, 021 Capital, and Omnivore.

The company hopes to use the funds to expand to new geographies and strengthen last-mile delivery.

"With 10L+ unique monthly users, 10k+ SKUs, 100+ marketplace partners and 20k+ serviceable pin codes, BharatAgri is making a significant impact on farmers' lives," said Siddharth Dialani, Co-founder, BharatAgri.

"With this investment, BharatAgri aims to further strengthen its rural supply chain, expand the user base and become the largest and the de facto e-commerce platform for farmers," he added.

Founded by IIT Madras alumni Siddharth Dialani and Sai Gole, BharatAgri, combines data-driven advisory services and e-commerce.

The company says it has leveraged years of proprietary data and weather experiments to offer personalised crop calendars, satellite monitoring, and soil/water testing. It claims that its seamless integration of advisory and e-commerce has boosted farmer productivity by 30%, reduced costs by 10%, and increased earnings by 100%.

Rahul Chandra, Managing Director at Arkam Ventures, said that the Indian agri inputs market, valued at $44 billion, faces issues such as supply shortage, inaccurate information, and unscientific usage practices. Chandra will join the board of BharatAgri as part of the fundraise.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

