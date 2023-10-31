BoxcoWorld FZE signs pact with DP World to set up warehouse facility in UAE

End-to-end multimodal logistics solutions provider BoxcoWorld FZE has signed an initial pact with DP World as part of which it will invest AED 100 million in setting up a warehouse facility in the UAE's Jebel Ali Free Zone, the company said on Tuesday.





The facility, which will have a 15,000 Twenty Foot Equivalent Unit (TEUs) handling capacity, and 40,000 cubic metre robotic racking system for polymers, provide customisable on-site storage solutions tailored to the unique requirements of clients and their business needs, BoxcoWorld said.





The warehouse facility will cater to the storage needs of cargo from various industries that are adapting to the change in global trade dynamics and consumer expectations, it said.





The industrial bloc will offer sorting and repackaging services for imported waste paper, primarily from the US and Europe and after the sorting and repackaging process, the waste paper will be re-exported to markets in the Indian subcontinent and Far East Asian regions, it said.





"The facility's advanced technology and tailored solutions, along with our extensive knowledge of local logistics intricacies, will add a new dimension to our advanced logistical capabilities, and empower our clients across industries to navigate the challenges of a dynamic marketplace successfully,” BoxcoWorld FZE Founder Vir Kotak said.

This is just the beginning of a long growth cycle ahead, and the infrastructure BoxcoWorld is building is at the forefront, giving the company confidence in its long-term viability, Kotak added.





The warehouse facility will serve as the ideal destination for customers to efficiently manage their import and export cargo with minimal delays when connecting to and from vessels, besides fostering closer relationships with existing and prospective clients, enabling the company to gain a deeper understanding of specific customer needs and challenges in the import, export, and trading sectors, BoxcoWorld said.