Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

AI Gen

Tiny Pouches, Massive Change: The Man Who Democratised Indian Consumer Goods

Chinni Krishnan, a Tamil Nadu farmer, revolutionized Indian business with the introduction of product sachets, making essentials accessible.

Nucleus_AI1115 Stories
Tiny Pouches, Massive Change: The Man Who Democratised Indian Consumer Goods

Wednesday October 25, 2023,

2 min Read

In the annals of Indian entrepreneurship, few stories resonate as powerfully as that of Chinni Krishnan, the unassuming farmer from Tamil Nadu who brought about an unparalleled change in the business landscape of the country. His insight, stemming from a simple observation, led to an innovative idea that reshaped how consumer goods were accessed by millions.

During the 1970s, a trip to any local store in India would present shelves lined with large containers of everyday products like shampoo and talcum powder. These products, while essential, were out of reach for the many due to their size and cost. The notion of affordability was skewed towards the upper economic strata, leaving a large segment of the population underserved. Big brands, including behemoths like Hindustan Unilever, largely overlooked this segment.

Enter Chinni Krishnan. His empathy and entrepreneurial spirit led him to a game-changing realisation: Why not sell these products in smaller, affordable quantities? Acting on this idea, he began selling shampoo in minuscule 20 gram sachets. For the price of just 50p, consumers could now purchase a sachet, making it accessible to virtually everyone. What might seem obvious in retrospect was nothing short of revolutionary at the time.

The "sachet model" caught on like wildfire. Observing its success, established companies and new entrants alike began to adopt this strategy. Today, it's hard to imagine a product that isn't available in sachet form. Whether it's nutritional drinks like Horlicks and Boost, daily essentials like coffee and ketchup, or personal care products, sachets have become ubiquitous in Indian households.

Sadly, Chinni Krishnan passed away before he could witness the monumental impact of his innovation. However, his legacy endures not only through the sachet revolution but also through his son's efforts. In a heartfelt homage, his son established Chik Shampoo, naming it in honor of the visionary patriarch. Further cementing Chinni Krishnan's lasting influence, the family went on to create the FMCG giant, CavinKare, its name inspired by Krishnan's initials.

In a world where businesses often chase trends, Chinni Krishnan's story stands as a testament to the power of genuine observation, empathy, and innovation. His legacy reminds us that sometimes, the simplest ideas can have the most profound impacts. Today, as we tear open a sachet, we unknowingly pay tribute to a legend whose vision transformed businesses and made everyday luxuries accessible to all.

Also Read
From Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,750 Cr: Suguna Foods' Incredible Journey

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5