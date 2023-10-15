Dhruva Space to build 2.8 lakh sq ft facility for large-scale spacecraft manufacturing

Spacetech startup ﻿Dhruva Space﻿has unveiled its plans to build a 2.8 lakh square-foot facility in Hyderabad dedicated to large-scale spacecraft manufacturing.

The Hyderabad-based company, on October 14, revealed a glimpse of its design, engineering, assembly, integration, and testing facility, aimed at large-scale production of diverse space products. A private soft unveiling of the facility plans took place on October 10, coinciding with World Space Week.

“We had long been speaking about the AIT facility, but this site reveal sends a message to the world that India is going to compete on the world stage for space business,” Sanjay Nekkanti, Chief Executive Officer of Dhruva Space, said.

Nekkanti added that constructing this facility is a vital component of the firm’s growth and resilience strategy, playing a pivotal role in enabling the space venture to realise its full potential as a full-stack space company.

Situated at TSIIC Hardware Park II in Shamshabad, this facility will be set up to facilitate the domestic manufacturing of satellite platforms, subsystems, satellite orbital deployers, and ground station equipment, among other components.

Occupying a 6.5-acre plot allocated by the Telangana Government, this facility will be developed in multiple phases over five years. The initial phase comprises 150,000 square feet, including a 20,000-square-foot solar array assembly line, expected to be operational within the next 18 to 24 months.

Abhay Egoor, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Dhruva Space, noted that the AIT facility will cater to the growing small satellite market, and the firm’s indigenous development of space-grade solar arrays.

He added, “Dhruva Space is already in talks with large global OEM players who are looking to leverage this infrastructure to act as a capacity doubler to cater to their global supply demands.”

Founded in 2012 by Sanjay Nekkanti, Chaitanya Dora Surapureddy, Abhay Egoor, and Krishna Teja Penamakuru, Dhruva Space is engaged in the development of small satellites in the commercial, governmental, and academic markets. It provides full-stack space-engineering solutions across launch, space, and ground segments.