Logistics tech startup Freight Tiger raises Rs 150 Cr from Tata Motors

﻿Freight Tiger﻿, a digital platform that provides end-to-end logistics value chain solutions for cargo movement, has raised Rs 150 crore from Tata Motors for a nearly 27% stake.

Both parties have signed a Securities Subscription Agreement (SSA) and a Shareholders Agreement (SHA) for the acquisition of a 26.79% stake in Freight Tiger, the company said in a release.

Further, the SSA also includes a provision enabling Tata Motors to further invest Rs 100 crore over the next two years, at the then prevailing market value.

The closure of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary condition precedents.

Moguntia Capital GmbH acted as an advisor to Freight Tiger in this transaction.

Freight Tiger connects shippers, carriers, logistics service providers, and fleet owners to a single digital marketplace, enabling them to find, book and manage freight while offering a variety of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions to digitise and streamline logistics interactions such as freight tracking, assignment, carrier matching, documentation, and payment processing.

Tata Motors hopes its strategic investment in Freight Tiger will accelerate the company's initiatives in driving effectiveness and efficiency in the truck and freight ecosystem. According to the release, Tata Motors has already introduced its connected vehicle platform ‘Fleet Edge’ to aid fleet operations management.

"We are excited to have Tata Motors as a strategic investor who shares our belief and vision to build a unified national platform at an unprecedented scale. With such incredible backing and expertise, the company is strategically positioned to lead India's efforts in reducing logistics costs to under 10% of GDP from over 14%,” stated Swapnil Shah, Founder and CEO of ‘Freight Tiger’.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with Freight Tiger, a pioneer in digitizing the logistics industry. Their vision is aligned with ours, as we strive to improve the efficiency and sustainability of road logistics," added Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors Ltd.