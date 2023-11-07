Discover Goa: Best kept cafe secrets for coffee lovers

Goa's sun-kissed shores and vibrant nightlife have long drawn crowds, transforming it into a bustling hotspot for tourists from around the globe. Amidst this flurry, many travellers now seek solace in the undiscovered nooks of the state, yearning for the serene embrace of hidden gems that offer a tranquil retreat from the well-trodden paths and the thrum of the mainstream.

As the throngs of visitors swell on Goa's popular beaches, a growing number of coffee lovers are turning away from the crowded cafes, seeking the aromatic comforts of lesser-known coffee havens. These tucked-away cafes are not just about the brew; they are sanctuaries where the pace slows, conversations linger, and every sip connects you to the more tranquil, yet vibrant spirit of Goa. I

In these hidden corners, aficionados find their slice of paradise, savouring the blend of local flavours and the quietude that is becoming a rarity in Goa's bustling tourist landscape.

Here is a list of the 5 best cafes in Goa that will give you a taste of heaven in 2023!

5 beachside cafes in Goa that are hidden gems

1. Brittos Restaurant & Bar

Brittos Restaurant & Bar is a popular beachfront cafe located on Baga Beach, North Goa. This is a perfect place for those looking for a comfortable atmosphere and a delicious meal. Famous for its exquisite Goan cuisine, fusion cuisine and wide range of cocktails, Brittos is a must-visit for beach lovers.

Brittos Restaurant & Bar is a popular cafe so you should arrive early or be prepared to wait for a table.

In addition to great food and drinks, Brittos also offers stunning views of the Arabian Sea, making it the perfect place to enjoy the sunset with your loved ones.

What to try:

Seafood specialities like shrimp curry rice, fish tikka and seafood platters, as well as combo dishes like tandoori chicken momos and chicken tikka pizza.

Location:

House No. 7, 171, Calangute – Baga Rd, Saunta Vaddo, Baga, Goa

2. Bombil

If you are looking for a budget cafe serving authentic Goan cuisine then Bombil is the perfect place for you. The cafe is known for its exceptional Goan cuisine and vibrant wall art that adds to the enchanting décor.

The authenticity of the coffee shines through in every dish they serve, making them the perfect choice for foodies looking for a true culinary experience in Goa. Whether you're a fan of traditional Goan cuisine or want to explore new flavours, Bombil's menu has something for everyone.

So, if you want to enjoy delicious Goan cuisine while admiring vibrant wall art, make sure to visit Bombil on your next trip to Panaji.

What to try:

The special Thali is a must-try, which includes rice, fish curry, vegetable curry, fried fish rava and sol kadhi. Other dishes you should definitely try include Goan Sausage Pulao, Rechedo Bhangda, and of course, their namesake dish, Bombil.

Location:

Near Military Hospital and Camp Bridge in Panaji

3. Burger Factory

Burger Factory is a rustic cafe that's not to be missed in Morjim, Goa, serving delicious burgers in a charming, artsy setting. The location of the cafe couldn't be better as it's less than a minute's walk from the beach.

Burger Factory's menu offers a variety of delicious dishes, but as the name suggests their burgers are the real stars. Their spinach burger, made with fresh spinach patties, lettuce, tomato, cheese and a special sauce, is a great choice for vegetarians.

For meat lovers, the chicken fillet and fish burger are a must, both made with fresh ingredients and delicious sauces. And if you're craving something refreshing, a peanut butter milkshake is the perfect treat.

What to try:

Burger with spinach and chicken fillet

Location:

Burger Factory – Opposite Paradise Guest House, Anjuna Main Road, Anjuna & House 356, Rawta Vaddo

4. Sakana, Vagator

When it comes to beachside cafes in Goa, there are plenty to choose from. But for those looking for a dining experience that combines stunning views, delicious food and signature cocktails, Sakana at Vagator is definitely worth a visit.

Located on the sandy shores of Vagator Beach, Sakana is a great place to sit and sunbathe while enjoying delicious food and refreshing drinks.

The cafe offers a variety of continental dishes and a variety of Asian dishes including Japanese, Chinese and Thai.

Sakana is also known for its variety of exotic cocktails, which perfectly complement the beach atmosphere. From classic mojitos to signature blends like Anjuna Bay and Carpe Diem, every sip will transport you to a tropical paradise.

If you are looking for a dining experience that combines beautiful views, delicious food and mouth-watering cocktails, Sakana in Vagator should definitely be on your list of famous cafes to visit in North Goa.

What to try:

Sushi, beef curry and California rolls

Location:

Chapora Main St, Vagator, Goa

5. The Space Goa, Palolem

Space Goa is a hidden gem located on the beautiful Palolem Beach in South Goa. This beer garden is perfect for those looking for stunning views and a unique culinary experience.

The cafe is known for its fusion cuisine, which is a blend of Indian and international flavours, making it a great place for foodies.

Space Goa offers a variety of dishes on its menu. The cafe offers a variety of signature cocktails that you won't find anywhere else in Goa. Their Palolem Sunset is the perfect blend of tequila, orange and grenadine

Space Goa prides itself on being an eco-friendly cafe and offers a variety of healthy food options on its menu. From fresh fruit juices to smoothie bowls, they have everything a health-conscious diner could ask for.

With delicious food, unusual cocktails, and stunning views, it's no wonder it's become one of the most popular cafes in the area.

What to try:

Chocolate radish cake and bean and corn quesadilla

Location:

261, Devabag, Palolem, Canacona, Palolem, Goa

If you are a coffee enthusiast and happen to be in Goa, don't miss the opportunity to explore these hidden cafes. They offer a delicious escape from the ordinary and a chance to enjoy exceptional coffee in an atmosphere of art and good vibes. Your coffee experience will never be the same after visiting these charming places in Goa.