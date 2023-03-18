Best of both worlds: At Goa's Acacia White Banyan Beach villa, relax your days and party all night for the perfect vacation

Travellers in Goa can be categorised under three bands—the party-lovers found in the state’s best pubs, dancing the night away; the peace-seekers hiding in the secluded beaches; and the explorers, hiking their way to secret lakes, waterfalls, and old forts.

For each of these travellers, Goa offers a specific hub. The party enthusiasts mostly end up in North Goa’s Baga-Calangute-Anjuna-Vagator stretch. Those who travel to relax, usually drive farther to Morjim or Ashwem or down South to Cavelossim and Agonda. As for the adventure seekers, they end up in the southeast, closer to Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary.

Having to experience each side of Goa requires a minimum of three trips to the sunshine capital. And yet, there is so much that one might end up missing.

Once the base for the Supersonic music festival, North Goa’s Candolim is lined with restaurants, pubs, shacks, and shops selling beachwear, leather accessories, and souvenirs. With Indian and international tourists hopping bars all through the evening and into the night, I could not imagine having a quiet laid-back evening in this part of Goa. At least, not until I visited the White Banyan Beach Villa by the Acacia Group.

The 1,500 square metres property, tucked in the Candolim beach road, offers the best of both worlds—relaxing and lazy mornings and high-energy evenings.

Aerial view of the Acacia White Banyan Beach Villa

Plush interiors with Mediterranean influence

Located by a narrow street that diverges from the main Candolim road, one might easily miss the villa, owing to the long white boundary wall that guards it against outsiders.

However, if aware from earlier, a quick way to spot the White Banyan Beach Villa is the giant, ancient banyan tree that pops out of the property and into the street.

“The Banyan tree is over 200 years old, and its long existence made us preserve it and use it to our advantage while deciding on the architecture of the villa,” Sahil Anand, MD and CEO of The Acacia Hotels and Villas, tells YS Life. The banyan tree sits in the middle of the villa, separating it into two wings—the lounging and dining areas and the bedrooms.

The patio, and the over 200-year old banyan tree at the Acacia White Banyan Beach Villa

As you enter the villa, on the left lies the patio, featuring lounging couches, providing a view of the larger-than-life banyan tree. A step or two more will lead you to the formal living room, featuring three sofas, a centre table, a coffee table, and two chairs—enough space for a group of 10 to sit around and chat.

Next to the living room lies the formal dining area and the kitchen. A door from the living room leads to the informal open-dining space and the main attraction of the villa—a private swimming pool with an alfresco lounging area.

The private pool and alfresco lounging area at the Acacia White Banyan Beach Villa

The crystal-clear water in the pool enticed me to dive right in, but I controlled my temptation to check the rest of the villa. Next to the patio is a long corridor with glass doors displaying the banyan tree, which ultimately leads to the five bedrooms of the villa—two on the ground floor, two on the first floor, and a smaller attic-cum-bedroom on the second level.

Each of the four bedrooms is spacious and offers enough area to walk around, despite featuring a king-size bed, bedside tables, a cupboard, a lounging couch, and a study table with a chair. The bedrooms also have long balconies and attached washrooms.

One of the bedrooms in the ground floor at the Acacia White Banyan Beach Villa

The villa offers ample options to lounge, listen to music, or read a book peacefully. Lounging chairs, tables, and benches are carefully placed in various nooks to allow each guest to have their own space.

Across the White Banyan Beach villa, long glass windows ensure that space is well-lit and ventilated, although the interiors are fully air-conditioned.

The uniformity of the two wings of the villa is maintained by the blue and white colour schemes, imparting a Mediterranean aesthetic on the Konkan coast.

“The white provides a sense of minimalism, whereas the blue has a very intrinsic Mediterranean essence and has its own unique character, providing a very contemporary air to the house,” Anand explains.

Not just the walls, but the furniture is hand-picked and carefully designed to match the Mediterranean vibe. Sourced from Rajasthan, the wooden sofas, tables, beds, and cupboards provide the quintessential vintage feel.

The formal dining table at the Acacia White Banyan Beach Villa

At night, the villa comes to life with its mood lights and buzz from the neighbouring pubs. One can use the in-house music system to host a private pool party for friends and family. If that’s not your jam, you can play some jazz, light up a diffuser, and enjoy a book in one of the cosy corners, or just sit around in the living room and enjoy a movie night while sipping a glass of wine.

The villa can accommodate a group of 10 guests at a time but has provisions for 12 people. Opening its doors to guests in 2020, it is designed by a European designer who goes by the name of Uti.

Top-notch services

Many travellers often pick hotels over villas for the ease of services offered at the former. Bridging this gap, the Acacia Group has a dedicated in-house chef for guests who prefer indulging in locally-sourced, home-cooked coastal cuisine from the comfort of the villa.

Additionally, three housekeeping staff are available round-the-clock, ensuring security and smooth running of the villa, providing a hotel-like experience.

During my stay, I decided to indulge in delicious local cuisine, including fresh pomfrets, Goan prawn curry, chicken xacuti, and chonak rava fry.

Interestingly, the chef is well-equipped to cook and serve global cuisines as well, and treated us with watermelon and feta cheese salad, Japanese prawn tempura, spaghetti aglio-e-olio, fluffy pancakes, and a beautifully curated cheese board.

The formal living room at the Acacia White Banyan Beach Villa

Additionally, guests looking to take the relaxing experience a notch higher can avail of body massages, spa treatments, and facial and body care services at the Acacia Hotels and Spa, located 140 metres from the villa.

“We want our guests to take back great memories and hearts full of satisfaction with the service that they receive,” Anand says.

Plush interiors, modern amenities, round-the-clock services, and its vicinity to the party hub make the White Banyan Beach villa the perfect destination for those who wish to escape FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) during their Goa trip.

Address: House No 455-A, Candolim

Price: Rs 45,000 per night (excluding taxes) for the entire villa