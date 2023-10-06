How fintech brands can drive effortless customer experience to thrive in the digital era

The landscape of the fintech industry has undergone a remarkable transformation, driven by significant global occurrences and the increasing digitalisation of various services.





As per a recent research report, India has taken the lead in embracing financial technology, and the Indian fintech market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.5%. This growth trajectory is anticipated to yield a substantial revenue of $147.6 billion by 2027. Consequently, shifts in customer behaviour and expectations have ensued, underscoring the vital importance for enterprises to effectively interact and service their customers.





In this evolving marketplace, customer experience (CX) has emerged as the key differentiating factor between successful fintech enterprises and their competitors.

Focusing on CX is no longer optional

Prioritising customer experience (CX) is no longer an option in a fast-evolving market like India. This paradigm change is particularly visible in the financial services and fintech sectors, which must strike a careful balance between regulatory obligations and customer demands for convenience and security. Agility in adapting to changing clients’ wants and expectations is now a critical success component.





Here's how fintech firms can deliver effortless CX:





Mitigating delays in customer service

The most difficult aspect of client encounters is that they cannot be delayed. When an issue arises, customer service teams must resolve them as soon as possible. To handle these issues quickly and deliver a consistent experience, there must be effective communication and coordination across many teams, from application development to customer relationship management (CRM).

Ensuring customer empathy at every step

Although AI bot and automated systems offer benefits, they may lack personalised and sympathetic service, resulting in client discontent. Human empathy should be strategic, beginning with a thorough understanding of the customer's expectations and pain points. It is critical to constantly align and review goals to provide meaningful results. Prioritising customer-centricity and empathy at all touchpoints is critical for strengthening connections and increasing engagement.

Navigating the complexities of security and compliance

Another crucial part of the financial business is data security and compliance. Compliance with data security regulations is critical for maintaining sensitive data's confidentiality, integrity, and availability.





Platform access must be protected and available only within a relevant network and to the necessary persons. While agents must have access to data that gives a 360-degree context, critical identifiers such as phone numbers should remain masked.

Breaking silos and streamlining processes

A unified view of the client lifecycle can provide a competitive advantage for fintech firms. CRM, chat, call solutions, and ticketing integration can help to streamline procedures and improve overall efficiency. AI-powered solutions can also aid the customer journey with data analytics and automation.





Personalised IVR, for example, could increase self-service, reduce agent load, boost efficiency, and lead to more successful campaigns. Fintech firms must quickly figure out how to blend AI and the 'human touch' in a scalable and cost-effective way.

Maintaining cost viability while delivering superior CX

Another significant problem is reducing expenses while maintaining a high level of customer service. While cost reduction is important for a company's financial health, it should not come at the expense of customer happiness. Financial prudence combined with providing an outstanding customer experience gives a competitive edge and builds long-term client loyalty.

Embracing a product-led approach and proactive solutions

User behaviour has changed because of digital transformation and customers switch easily to other brands if their desires are not met instantly.





To keep up with the customers, fintech companies must implement a proactive product-led CX approach that predicts and resolves problems before they occur. When integrated with strong support and service features, this approach provides value to the customer journey, empowers decision-making, and lowers churn. Maintaining relevance in a competitive market requires striking a balance between product-led and service-led approaches.

Adopting an omnichannel strategy

With digitally native millennials dominating the financial app user base, there is an increased demand for rapid solutions and support via digital channels, messaging apps, and social media. To fulfill this need, a truly omnichannel customer journey with personalized experiences and conversational continuity has become critical for improving customer satisfaction and engagement, making it an absolute necessity.

Continual improvement

The customer experience strategy strives to introduce new competitive products while stabilising old ones. Fintech brands should focus on continually improving existing products and systems to reduce customer churn and accelerate turnaround times for query resolutions.





For instance, there are times when business teams struggle to accurately translate the technical requirements and objectives provided by the technical teams, making it challenging for them to convert this information into a language that is easily understandable by customers and stakeholders.





By bridging the gap between technical and business teams, fintech brands can aim to create a seamless CX that effectively translates technical requirements into customer-friendly language, ensuring customer satisfaction and stakeholder alignment.

Invest in building trust

Building trust is critical in the sensitive financial services industry, especially with skeptical customers. To bridge this gap, organizations must integrate digital technology with human interactions, providing support APIs and knowledge tools to customer-facing staff. But eventually, achieving an effortless CX goes beyond solely relying on technology.





By emphasising the involvement and awareness of every stakeholder, businesses can create a cohesive and customer-centric ecosystem. Each stakeholder’s positive experience, whether it’s customers, employees, or partners, plays a crucial role in shaping the overall CX and influencing the success of the organisation.





Finally, CX is at the core of the fintech industry, requiring team collaboration and alignment. Moreover, a customer-centric culture, fostered by positive experiences across all touchpoints, creates a virtuous cycle of loyalty and advocacy. Fintech companies must adjust their strategy to incorporate cutting-edge technology and personalized experiences to prosper. Accepting the customer-centric revolution positions them to prosper in the fast-paced digital world.





Prashanth Kancherla is the Head of Products at omnichannel customer communication provider Ozonetel Communications.