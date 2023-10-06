Menu
News

Immense potential for exporters in East India, shipments from the region must rise: Union minister

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Anupriya Patel, said the ministry is coming up with state- and district-specific export plans.

Press Trust of India8136 Stories
Immense potential for exporters in East India, shipments from the region must rise: Union minister

Friday October 06, 2023,

2 min Read

The Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said the current export figures of East India do not reflect the true potential of the region, where there are “immense opportunities” for exporters to contribute more to the economy.


Patel said the ministry is coming up with state- and district-specific export plans.


“India’s overall exports of goods and services in 2022-23 stood at $776 billion, and I am told exports from the East accounted for $29 billion. I feel this does not truly reflect the potential of the region.


There is still so much that you can do. There are immense opportunities that lie ahead ... I want this number (exports) to increase (from the eastern region),” she said, at an award function organised by the Federation of Indian Export Organisation.

India to be exporter of renewables equipment, solar manufacturing to touch 100GW by 2026

Later, Patel told PTI that the ministry does not set targets for exporters, when asked about the ideal export figure of the region.


“Exporters from the eastern region have to decide on that,” she said.


“We have started the whole exercise of identifying the goods that have an export potential within each district, which are locally produced ... We have started creating the institutional mechanism where state-specific export plans are being drawn and district-specific export plans are being created,” the union minister said.


On new export destinations, Patel said Indian missions in various countries have been given targets for identifying such markets. The missions are conducting recces on import requirements in their respective countries.


“They are actively communicating with exporters, and we are trying to identify those destinations where we have not exported earlier,” the minister said.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

