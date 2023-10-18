India's 2040 Goal: Astronaut on the Moon and 'Bharatiya Antariksha Station' by 2035

India has set its eyes on the stars with renewed vigor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently declared ambitious objectives for India's space program: sending an astronaut to the moon by 2040 and the establishment of an Indian Space Station, named 'Bharatiya Antariksha Station', by 2035.

This bold announcement comes on the heels of the country's impressive achievements in space exploration. Notably, India was the first nation to successfully land a spacecraft near the moon's largely uncharted south pole. This remarkable feat was accomplished shortly after a similar attempt by Russia failed, making India the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the moon. Riding on this success, India has also initiated missions to study the sun and has further plans in the pipeline for exploring the depths of outer space.

India's cost-effective approach to space research and exploration has caught global attention. It manages to achieve space milestones at a fraction of the cost incurred by other spacefaring nations. This economical model is largely attributed to the adaptation of existing technologies and the plethora of skilled engineers in the country, who earn significantly less than their international counterparts. Yet, India’s contribution to the global space economy currently stands at a mere 2%. However, with the pace and vision of the current projects, the country hopes to raise its stake to 9% by 2030.

A significant highlight of India's forthcoming space endeavors is the Gaganyaan mission. Named 'Skycraft', this mission plans to send a three-member crew into Earth's orbit. Three preliminary test flights are slated to evaluate the systems' efficiency. One crucial aspect of this mission is the Crew Module, designed to provide astronauts with Earth-like atmospheric conditions.

Additionally, after the success of its Chandrayaan and Aditya-L1 missions, ISRO is gearing up for the Shukrayaan-1 mission. This mission aims to delve into the enigmas of Venus, Earth's neighboring planet, providing insights into its potential habitability.

Being a member of the international Artemis program also aligns with India's goal of fostering a lasting presence on the moon. PM Modi's renewed vision for space undoubtedly sets the stage for India to cement its position as a major spacefaring nation in the years to come.