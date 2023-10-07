Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

News

India-UAE free trade pact helping promote trade: Industry experts

The agreement is helping push Indian foods to regions like Africa and other Gulf countries, said industry experts.

Press Trust of India8142 Stories
India-UAE free trade pact helping promote trade: Industry experts

Saturday October 07, 2023,

2 min Read

The free trade agreement between India and the UAE is helping boost the bilateral trade between the two countries, according to industry experts.

The agreement is helping push Indian foods to regions like Africa and other Gulf countries, they said.

Allanasons Pvt Ltd Executive Director Fauzan Alavi said the agreement is helping in promoting meat products to the UAE.

"We see more opportunity to increase our exports from India to UAE," Alavi said.

Sharing similar views, Choithrams Head (Retail Procurement) Kirti Meghnani said the focus on packaging of products will help Indian exporters to increase trade with the UAE and other Gulf region nations.

The visiting Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal seeking views on increasing exports of food and food products from India was a welcome move, he said.

Also Read
Dunzo’s unravelling: A timeline of events

Appcorp Holding Chairman Nitesh Ved said there are huge opportunities for Indian exporters across all sectors.

He suggested India set up a 'Bharat Bazaar' under which Indian exporters will get a chance to showcase their goods. He also said that setting up an APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) office will also help food exporters.

The India-UAE trade agreement was implemented in May last year.

Bilateral trade between the countries increased to $84.9 billion in 2022-23 from $72.9 billion in 2021-22.

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5