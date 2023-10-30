How Infinity Learn aims to revolutionise education for 60 million learners by 2030: Insights from Ujjwal Singh

In a country as vast and diverse as India, the challenge of providing high-quality education to every child is nothing short of monumental. With more than 300 million K12 learners spanning the entire nation, this mission necessitates creative approaches, forward-thinking guidance, and a resilient technological foundation.

An edtech platform addressing the critical issue of human capital development in India's education sector is Infinity Learn, and leading its efforts is Ujjwal Singh, President and CEO of Infinity Learn. Singh has dedicated over two and a half decades to revolutionising education.

In a candid conversation with Sunil PP, South Asia Lead - Education, Space, NPOs, Channels and Alliances at Amazon Web Services (AWS), Singh shared valuable insights into the evolution of education technology and the unique challenges of catering to diverse learner demographics. This virtual fireside chat was organised by AWS Bharat Innovators Series, powered by AWS, Intel, and YourStory.

Partnership with Sri Chaitanya Schools

The partnership between Singh and Sri Chaitanya Schools originated from a casual conversation on LinkedIn. This led to a pivotal meeting with Dr. BS Rao, the visionary behind Sri Chaitanya Schools, one of the largest school chains in the country. With 850 schools and plans to expand to 1,000 by 2023, Sri Chaitanya serves nearly 800,000 learners and employs over 50,000 staff members.

Singh expressed admiration for Sri Chaitanya's ability to manage execution at such a colossal scale. Driven by a shared vision of democratising education access, Singh saw the potential to leverage digital solutions to reach every corner of the nation. This synergy marked the inception of Infinity Learn in January 2021.

Unlike other edtech platforms that grapple with customer acquisition, Infinity Learn benefits from a captive base of learners within Sri Chaitanya schools. This distinctive advantage allowed Singh's team to focus on building solutions tailored to the specific needs of the existing learner base.

Tailored solutions for diverse learners

Singh also talked about the stark differences in designing solutions for adult learners versus young students. Noting that even a simple login screen can present a significant challenge for young children, he highlighted the critical importance of user-friendly interfaces. Additionally, he shed light on the nuanced approaches required for content creation, underscoring how this aspect varies greatly between adult education programmes and K-12 learning.

Drawing from his extensive experience, Singh pointed out the distinct governance models required for higher education versus K-5 education. He emphasised the need for a more structured approach in higher education, while advocating for simplicity and user-friendliness in K-5 solutions.

“We initially commenced our journey by focusing on test preparation for JEE and NEET, primarily catering to students in Classes 9 to 12. After a year of considerable success, we decided to expand our offerings. We undertook a backward integration approach, extending our services to provide tuition for students in Classes 4 to 8, with a primary focus on mathematics and science subjects. Presently, we are actively engaged in developing resources for the Computer-Based Testing (CBT), recognising its significance in the educational landscape,” he shared.

Infinity Learn has recently introduced a product called 'meta Junior', designed for students in grades K-5. This initiative marks its transition into a comprehensive K-12 education provider, with a specific emphasis on mathematics and science education.

“We are in the early stages of incorporating English for CBT purposes, and subsequently plan to introduce courses in economics and commerce. This expansion aims to offer learners a holistic educational pathway beyond Class 12, positioning us as a preferred option for their career choices,” he added.

Leveraging technology to empower educational revolution

Singh lauded the indispensable role of AWS in Infinity Learn's journey. Facing challenges in early stages, the decision to build an internal solution on AWS proved to be transformative.

“Without AWS, building our platform would have been a considerable challenge. Today, our operations rely entirely on AWS. AWS proved instrumental in establishing our data lake and enhancing our data analytics capabilities. This, in turn, empowered us to gain deeper insights into the sources of learning, enabling us to better serve our users,” he said.

AWS has been instrumental in bridging gaps and driving innovation in “our approach to education technology. My experience with AWS has been nothing short of exceptional”, Singh said.

Governance, pedagogy, and assessment: Three pillars of change

Sharing his perspective on the transformative potential of generative AI in education, Singh identified three key areas: assessment, governance, and pedagogy. Emphasising the need for systemic solutions rather than point solutions, he highlighted the crucial role AI will play in personalised learning experiences.

With a current user base of half a million paid learners and millions of free users, Infinity Learn envisions reaching up to 60 million learners by 2030. Infinity Learn’s focus is not solely on monetisation, but on providing valuable educational resources to learners across demographics, aligning with National Education Policy objectives.

Recognising the infrastructural constraints in many regions, Singh outlined Infinity Learn's commitment to finding innovative solutions. From secure test downloads to optimising content for low-bandwidth environments, the edtech is determined to bridge the digital divide and ensure accessibility for all.

Pioneering transformation in education

