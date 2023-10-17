Menu
News

Japanese firm WHILL announces India entry in collaboration with eBikeGo

Japan-based personal mobility solutions provider WHILL on Monday announced its entry into the Indian market with a strategic collaboration with electric mobility startup eBikeGo.

Press Trust of India8180 Stories
Japanese firm WHILL announces India entry in collaboration with eBikeGo

Tuesday October 17, 2023,

1 min Read

Japan-based personal mobility solutions provider WHILL on Monday announced its entry into the Indian market with a strategic collaboration with electric mobility startup eBikeGo.

The two partners have signed an initial pact to this effect, eBikeGo said in a statement.

eBikeGo said its local expertise will ensure WHILL's seamless integration into the Indian market, while the startup diversifies its product portfolio with premium personal mobility solutions.

WHILL has its business in countries like Japan, China, and South Korea.

"As WHILL's exclusive partner in India, we aim to establish robust brand awareness. Together, we envision WHILL becoming the go-to brand for premium personal mobility solutions in India," said Irfan Khan, Founder-CEO, eBikeGo.

"Our collaboration with eBikeGo is a significant step towards making personal mobility more accessible and inclusive across India and the world," said Lakshman Diwaakar, Business Development Director at WHILL India.

Edited by Megha Reddy

