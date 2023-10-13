Kareena Kapoor Khan becomes co-owner of Quench Botanics, a K-beauty brand from the house of SUGAR Cosmetics

Vellvette Lifestyle, the parent company of ﻿SUGAR Cosmetics﻿, has formed a strategic partnership with Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan to sell its Korean beauty category–Quench Botanics. The company said Khan will be the co-owner and investor in the brand.

The exact amount invested by Khan was not disclosed.

“In the last 12-18 months, we have been testing different products in the market. The Korean beauty wave will take over India, but it needs to happen at a more accessible price point and must be suited to Indian skin and weather conditions,” Vineeta Singh, Co-founder of Quench Botanics and Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics, told YourStory.

“That’s why we got our Korean lab partners to create these products using natural Korean ingredients,” she added.

K-beauty or Korean skincare has become popular across all age groups, with brands like Innisfree, The Face Shop, and Laneige occupying shelves in the Indian market. Interestingly, the K-beauty market in India is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2026, according to a report by market intelligence and advisory firm Mordor Intelligence.

Made in Korea, Quench Botanics is looking to provide sustainable skincare solutions for Indian skin.

Singh considers Khan the right choice for the brand, since she has been advocating a consistent skincare routine and has natural, healthy skin herself.

“She can be a credible voice for the masses in India to educate men and women about taking care of their skin from an early age, so that one doesn’t have problems later,” she said.

Like SUGAR Cosmetics, the K-beauty skincare brand will also focus on imparting education about skincare practices through its social media channels, said Singh.

“With this partnership, we hope to scale the brand to about Rs 100 crore net revenue in the next 12 months. From there onwards, we aim to become a household name in India," she said.

Quench Botanics products are available at over 1,000 offline stores across India, apart from ecommerce websites and its own website. Most products are priced in the range of Rs 400-Rs 600, while the travel-size products start at Rs 199.