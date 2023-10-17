Leucine secures $7M Series A funding for pharmaceutical manufacturing compliance

Leucine, a B2B SaaS startup, has secured $7 million in a Series A funding round led by Ecolab Inc, with participation from Pravega Ventures, Axilor Ventures, Techstars, and angel investors.

New York-based Leucine uses AI to digitise and streamline pharmaceutical manufacturing, replacing paper records with digital processes. Through its Compliance Cloud platform, Leucine provides real-time performance monitoring, compliance management, and actionable insights, utilising AI to digitise workflows and offer proactive compliance insights.

“This latest funding round will enable Leucine to bring the power of LLMs (large language models) and associated technologies to make significant advances in pharma manufacturing,” said Rohit Jain, Co-founder and Partner at Pravega Ventures.

With this funding, Leucine plans to develop its AI capabilities and expand its reach to more facilities and customers.

Leucine says its platform can be implemented in just eight weeks. Its proprietary AI-enabled digital process builder rapidly converts paper-based SOPs into digital formats, which in turn reduces the digitisation cycle, from 6-8 months down to 3-5 days, says the company.

"Our models are trained on a wealth of pharma data, which allows the platform to create custom workflows enriched with GxP compliance measures, enabling us to deliver unparalleled value at breakneck speed," Vivek Gera, CEO & Co Founder of Leucine, said.

GxP (good practice) refers to a set of quality standards and regulations established to guarantee the safety, effectiveness, and quality of bio/pharmaceutical products throughout their entire lifecycle, including manufacturing, control, storage, and distribution, while ensuring they meet their intended purposes.

Leucine is currently deployed at over 30 companies across more than 300 pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in 10 countries. Over the past year, the company says, it has experienced significant growth, with a 2X increase in the number of facilities using their product.

The new AI capability, Leucine 10x, aims to change how decisions are made in pharmaceutical manufacturing by providing AI co-pilots that digitise paper-based processes, create a digital twin of the shop floor, collaborate on production plans, and speed up root cause analysis of deviations in the manufacturing process.

"We're excited to share that Leucine10x is already operational in select customer facilities under a trusted tester agreement. The response has been incredibly positive, and due to high demand, we're currently enrolling new customers through a waitlist," Mustaq Singh Bijral, Co-founder and CPO of Leucine, said.

Founded in 2019, Leucine aims to modernise compliance processes, minimise compliance failures, reduce costs, and enhance productivity in the pharma sector with its AI-powered digital platform. The company has gained traction with around 35 pharma companies across 10 countries.