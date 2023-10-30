Nazara Technologies launches Nazara Publishing for game developers

Gaming firm ﻿Nazara Technologies﻿on Monday revealed its new platform—Nazara Publishing—a vertical dedicated to launch games for Indian and international markets.

The firm will invest Rs 1 crore per game and has a target of launching atleast 20 games in the next 18 months, the company said in a statement.

Developers associated with Nazara Publishing will also be given access to mentorship besides support on game design, localisation, data analytics capabilities, beta testing and quality assurance, enhanced monetisation, and strong distribution.

"We are dedicated to nurturing both Indian and global game developers, providing resources, expertise, and a robust network to bring top-tier gaming experiences to India's vast audience," Nitish Mittersain, CEO and Joint MD of Nazara Technologies, said in the statement.

In August this year, Nazara acquired a stake and publishing rights in Snax Games, an Israeli game publisher. This granted the firm publishing rights to use Snax Games' titles in the Indian subcontinent and the Middle East for a period of five years. It spent nearly Rs 4.5 crore through its subsidiary Nazara PTE Ltd to purchase these rights.

Prior to this, in March, Nazara Technologies purchased Pro Football Network, a digital platform that tracks the National Football League in the US, for $1.82 million. This acquisition granted its subsidiary Absolute Sports a substantial 73.3% stake in the firm.