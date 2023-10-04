Nodwin Gaming's Singapore arm acquires PublishME

The Singapore subsidiary of Nodwin Gaming has bought game marketing agency PublishME from Nazara Technologies Limited and Ozgur Ozalp.

Nodwin has acquired a 100% stake in the publishing platform from Nazara for a sum of $2 million. In the Middle East, PublishME will undergo a name change to Nodwin Gaming, while it will continue to operate under the PublishME name in its original market of Turkey.

Ozalp, the founder of PublishME, will take on the role of CEO for Nodwin Gaming Dubai as part of this transition.

"As NODWIN Gaming continues to expand its presence across the globe, with particular emphasis on pivotal emerging markets the new BRICS global network. The inclusion of PublishME stands as a natural and integral progression to allow us to help Publishers and Brands understand and access this emerging market" said Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Nodwin Gaming.

In May, Nodwin Gaming—a subsidiary of Nazara Technologies—said that it had raised $28 million in a funding round, with participation from both new and existing investors. The funds were earmarked for expanding and incubating new IPs, increasing Nodwin's presence in emerging markets, and facilitating strategic acquisitions aimed at enhancing the network's value, according to a statement.

In August, Nazara Technologies Limited invested about Rs 4.15 crore ($500,000) through its subsidiary, Nazara PTE Ltd, in Snax Games Ltd, an Israeli game developer. This partnership granted Nazara exclusive publishing rights for Snax Games' titles in the Indian subcontinent and the Middle East for five years.