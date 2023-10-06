Menu
News

Ola launches parcel delivery service via electric 2Ws in Bengaluru

Ola is expected to compete with Uber Connect and Swiggy Genie, both of which offer options for delivering parcels.

Sayan Sen
Ola launches parcel delivery service via electric 2Ws in Bengaluru

Friday October 06, 2023

1 min Read

Ola has ventured into parcel delivery services using electric two-wheelers in Bengaluru. In this space, it competes with ﻿Uber﻿ and Swiggy Genie.

"Launching Ola Parcel today in Bengaluru! Start of an all-electric 2W logistics ecosystem for India! ₹25 for 5km, Rs 50 for 10km, Rs 75 for 15 km, Rs 100 for 20km! You can use tonight onwards. Expanding across India very soon!" Ola founder, Bhavish Aggarwal posted on X.

The specifics of Ola's parcel delivery service are not entirely clear. Both Uber Connect and Swiggy Genie, offer options for delivering parcels that can fit easily into a bag or weigh less than 5 kg.

Swiggy Go, initially an instant delivery service operating in Bengaluru since 2019, was later rebranded to Swiggy Genie and launched in 30 different cities in 2020, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdowns.

Uber launched a similar service called "Connect" within its app in 2020 with services limited to Gurugram, Guwahati, Jaipur, and Kolkata.

This June, electric vehicle battery-swapping solutions provider Gogoro announced a partnership with Swiggy to promote its electric smart scooters to last-mile delivery partners of the on-demand convenience delivery platform across India.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

