OmniCard collaborates with ONDC as the first fintech to issue corporate gift cards

OmniCard has become the first fintech company to issue exclusive ONDC Corporate Gift Cards, ushering in a digital era of corporate gifting, rewards and employee engagement.





ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) is a private non-profit company, established by the Government of India's DPIIT, which aims to promote open e-commerce. ONDC is a transformative initiative dedicated to fostering open connectivity among consumers and retailers.





The ONDC Network Gift Card marks a historic milestone in the Indian digital commerce landscape and OmniCard has become the first FinTech to offer this innovative solution. The collaboration with ONDC can create more accessible, efficient, and secure digital commerce experiences that benefit everyone involved.





"We are excited to be at the forefront of the ONDC initiatives, working together to make online shopping accessible to all in Bharat," said Abhishek Saxena, MD & Co-Founder of OmniCard. "With ONDC's commitment to empowering Digital Commerce and OmniCard’s Banking like innovation with FinTech Speed, we believe that this partnership will bring positive change to the digital commerce landscape."





ONDC offers products from over 1.76 lakh sellers, including popular brands and local businesses. The gift card can be used on any ONDC Buyer App, including Paytm, Mystore, Craftsvilla, Pincode, Spice Money, and Magicpin. Users can choose from over 1.06 crore products across various categories, including food & beverages, groceries, beauty and personal care, fashion, and electronics.