OneWeb satellite service ready to connect all parts of the country from next month: Sunil Mittal

OneWeb Satellite communication service is ready to connect all parts of the country from next month, Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said on Friday.

Press Trust of India
OneWeb satellite service ready to connect all parts of the country from next month: Sunil Mittal

Friday October 27, 2023,

1 min Read

OneWeb Satellite communication service is ready to connect all parts of the country from next month, Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said on Friday.

While speaking at the inaugural session of the India Mobile Congress 2023, Mittal said 5G services was launched last year and Airtel has covered the entire country, covering 5,000 towns and cities along with 20,000 villages till date.

He said that Airtel with the help of Universal Services Obligation Fund has been connecting rural and remote areas, and now satellite technology is available to connect all parts of the country.

"OneWeb constellation is ready to serve the globe and is ready to serve the country. Anybody, anywhere in the country, in remote parts or in difficult areas , wherever they are located can be connected from next month," Mittal said.

OneWeb, now merged with Eutelsat, will operate commercially as Eutelsat OneWeb with its centre of operations in London.

Bharti Enterprises is the largest shareholder of the merged entity with a 21.2% share.

Bharti Enterprise-backed OneWeb has completed its constellation of over 618 low earth orbit satellites that would allow it to offer broadband internet services from space in every corner of the world.

