The recent Navaratri season witnessed a unique blend of politics and music as Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased his lyrical prowess by penning the lyrics for a new song titled "Garbo". The release of this song comes as a fresh breeze amidst the traditional festivities, illuminating the cultural ethos and the spirit of unity that Navaratri stands for.

The song "Garbo", which resonates with the celebratory mood of the upcoming Navaratri festival, is not just a musical delight but also a reflection of India's rich cultural tapestry. The Prime Minister's venture into the realm of music is a testament to his multifaceted personality, as he coalesces the vibrancy of the festival with a message of unity and cultural appreciation​.

Dhvani Bhanushali, a popular singer, lent her melodious voice to the song, making "Garbo" a melodious ride through the essence of Navaratri. The music for "Garbo" has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, whose tunes coupled with Modi's lyrics and Dhvani's voice, created a harmonious blend that resonates with the joyous spirit of Navaratri​.

The release of "Garbo" was announced by Dhvani Bhanushali on social media, expressing her gratitude towards PM Modi for his lyrical contribution. This interaction between politics and music, showcased through "Garbo", reflects a confluence of traditional festivities with modern-day expressions, underscoring the diverse cultural fabric of India​.

Furthermore, this is not the first time PM Modi has penned a song. A second music video based on a Garba song was also released during the Navaratri festivities, showcasing PM Modi's appreciation and deep-rooted connection with the cultural traditions of India. His lyrical contributions serve as a reminder of the rich cultural heritage and the spirit of unity that prevails in the country, especially during the time of traditional festivities like Navaratri​.