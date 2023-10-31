Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed IKS Health acquires AQuity Solutions for $200M

Healthtech platform IKS Health, backed by late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has acquired AQuity Solutions for $200 million.

While IKS Health (Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited) helps clinicians with administrative, clinical, and operational burdens so that they can focus on delivering care to patients, AQuity Solutions provides documentation solutions for healthcare systems.

IKS Health’s market leadership in the ambulatory market coupled with AQuity’s market leadership in the care market will enable clinicians and their enterprises to deliver better care across the sector, said a company statement.

The combined firm, operating as IKS Health, will have an annual revenue of $330+ million, along with a global workforce of over 14,000 employees. The company will further serve over 150,000 clinicians in health systems, hospitals, and speciality groups in the US.

“Delivering better, safer care is everyone’s top priority—but too often, the ‘chores’ of healthcare get in the way of that core purpose. The coming together of IKS and AQuity allows us to enable Clinicians with their chores across the continuum of care,” said Sachin K Gupta, Founder and CEO of IKS Health.

The current acquisition is also set to boost IKS Health’s Care Enablement Platform, which consists of technology and service offerings revolving around clinical support, revenue optimisation, and digital health solutions.

AQuity’s datasets will also enable IKS to scale its proprietary AI solutions with expertise from Reinforced Learning Through Human Feedback (RLHF).

The combined entity's 14,000+ employees will include 1,500 clinicians, over 350 technology experts, medical coders, and clinical documentation specialists. AQuity has a 40-year track record of bringing solutions that help clinicians and healthcare enterprises.