Sachin Tantri of Amadeus Labs India reveals why we need to decouple economic growth from environmental impact

A huge supporter of sustainability initiatives, Sachin Tantri, Senior Director and Head of Digital Transformation Services at Amadeus Labs India, walked the talk when he made his way to TechSparks 2023, YourStory’s flagship annual conference in Bengaluru.

Tantri shared that his journey to the event was via public transport, symbolising his commitment to the cause. No wonder that his keynote speech, titled ‘Harnessing the Power of Sustainable Technology for People, Places, and the Planet’, resonated deeply with the audience.

Amadeus, headquartered in Madrid with a substantial presence in India, is a global leader in travel technology. The company powers millions of journeys each year by developing cutting-edge software. Sustainability has become a top-down initiative at Amadeus, with a dedicated programme based on three pillars: People, Places, and Planet.

Tantri began his address by saying, “Sustainability is not just a buzzword; it's a way of life.” He underlined the importance of sustainable technology and how it can positively impact people, places, and the planet.

Environmental sustainability for people

Amadeus is cultivating a team of ‘sustainable/eco-conscious warriors’ internally, and Tantri elaborated on their core activities. “We are implementing sustainable software engineering practices, emphasising the importance of green design and sustainable AI development. This approach is not static; it evolves over time to adapt to changing needs and technologies,” he said.

Tantri emphasised the role of Green IT, stating, “We are raising awareness among engineers to write more sustainable code. Non-functional requirements (NFRs) play a crucial role in design, ensuring that green principles are at the heart of every new software development project. Sustainable AI development addresses the power consumption of AI tools, a significant concern in today's tech landscape.”

He also highlighted that sustainability is a continuous journey for Amadeus, marked by measurement, reengineering, and adaptation. “Our commitment to sustainable engineering is evident in our efforts to stay at the forefront of technology while minimising our environmental impact,” he added.

Environmental sustainability for places

Recognising the importance of physical spaces in sustainability efforts, Tantri shared, “We are actively experimenting with sensor-based data to make our buildings environmentally friendly. We aim to reduce our carbon emission in office spaces worldwide by embracing a hybrid working model.”

He elaborated on the efforts. “As we emerge from the pandemic, workplaces are evolving, and we are spearheading this transformation. We are using sensor-based data to optimise office environments, ensuring that energy consumption is minimised while providing a comfortable and productive workspace for employees. This commitment to more efficient office spaces aligns with our broader sustainability goals.”

Environmental sustainability for the planet

Tantri focused on Amadeus's active engagement in various initiatives to care for the planet, including climate change related risk, community participation, and event involvement, such as TechSparks 2023 at Bengaluru, to raise awareness about sustainable travel.

He also mentioned collaborations with partners like Microsoft to migrate applications to the cloud responsibly. “We aim to reduce the energy consumption of our IT infrastructure by utilising cloud technologies. This transition reflects a broader industry trend towards cloud-based solutions to reduce environmental impact.”

Continuous measuring and minimising of software carbon intensity are integral parts of Amadeus' sustainability strategy. “By constantly evaluating our software's carbon footprint, we can identify areas for improvement and make data-driven decisions to reduce our environmental impact,” he said.

Looking towards the future

As a long-term goal, Tantri shared that in line with the objectives of the Paris Agreement on climate change, the company aims to be net zero by 2030. “This ambitious goal underscores our commitment to sustainability and aligns our efforts with the global imperative to address climate change.”

His keynote speech showcased Amadeus Labs India's unwavering commitment to sustainability. Amadeus is not only working to make travel more sustainable but also inspiring change within the industry, by focusing on people, places, and the planet.

Tantri summed it up: “We need to decouple business growth from its negative impacts because sustainable development is what we develop for the needs of today without compromising the ability for what the future needs for development.”

As the world grapples with pressing environmental challenges, Amadeus is demonstrating that even in the tech industry, where energy consumption and environmental impact are significant concerns, a commitment to sustainability can drive innovation and positive change.