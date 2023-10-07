Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (October 7, 2023)

Funding

YouVah bags $210K in pre-seed funding round

YouVah, an internship platform for teenagers, has raised $210,000 in its pre-seed funding round from CIIE.CO IIM Ahmedabad and the co-founders of American Chase.

The platform aims to empower teenagers by providing practical experience, guidance, and opportunities to build their first career resumes.

Founded by Chetan Jachpure, Raghav Parsai, and Rohit Jain, YouVah aligns with the National Education Policy's vision of practical learning and nurtures young minds with diverse skills and industry-specific knowledge. The platform quickly gained 15,000 registered users within a month, highlighting its potential to address the needs of teenagers seeking career opportunities.

YouVah has partnered with over 80 schools and placed over 2,000 teenagers as interns in corporate firms. With plans to expand nationwide, the company promises to offer multi-disciplinary internship programmes from the comfort of the homes through its website YouVah.com.

ORILL FOODS invests Rs 50 Cr in plant near Visakhapatnam

ORILL FOODS, a manufacturer of fried gram and instant chutneys, has inaugurated a new plant in Padmanabham village in Andhra Pradesh.

The plant, built with an investment of Rs 50 crore, was inaugurated by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, ORILL Co-founder and Managing Director Cherukuri Srinivasa Rao, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, and Minister of Agriculture & Cooperation, Marketing and Food Processing Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

ORILL says it has expanded its plant with advanced technology and strict hygiene standards. The facility aims to meet and exceed customer expectations while enhancing product quality.

Other news

Castler appoints ex-Visa Europe Executive, Ritesh Tiwari, as co-founder & CPO

Castler, a digital escrow platform, has appointed Ritesh Tiwari as co-founder and chief product officer (CPO).

With over a decade of experience in payments, banking, and cross-border solutions, Castler is a global escrow platform for enterprises offering domestic and cross-border solutions. Operating since April 2021, the company works with over 10 clients worldwide.

Castler has raised $6 million in a pre-Series A funding round, backed by Flipkart, Capital 2B, Flipkart, IIFL Ventures, Stride Ventures & Piper Serica, Zerodha, Venture Catalysts, 9 Unicorns, and FAAD Network. The company aims to build a global escrow platform for domestic and cross-border transactions, focusing on good governance and responsible execution.

Castler recently appointed Kumar Amit, ex-Razorpay, as co-founder and COO to scale the business.

Vikram Solar appoints Sabyasachi Biswas as senior VP - digital transformation

Vikram Solar has appointed Sabyasachi Biswas as senior vice-president for digtal transformation. Biswas will oversee the implementation of digital initiatives within the company.





With over two decades of experience, Biswas has demonstrated leadership in key markets worldwide, including the United States, Europe, China, Australia, and India. He has expertise in leading software solutions and cutting-edge technologies in data, artificial intelligence, and automation.





Biswas had previously served as the global leader of the automation centre of excellence at IBM. He holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Jadavpur University and has completed a executive leadership programme at Cornell University.

Dozee unveils next-gen ambulatory connected patient monitoring system

﻿Dozee﻿, an AI-powered provider of remote patient monitoring and early warning systems, has launched its next-generation ambulatory connected patient monitoring system 'Dozee Pro Ex'.





Dozee Pro Ex connected ambulatory solution uses wireless wearable sensors to monitor patient vitals like ECG rhythm, blood pressure, heart rate, oxygen saturation, respiration rate, and temperature. It features an AI-powered early warning system for clinical deterioration.





Dozee Pro Ex automates and digitises patient monitoring in non-ICU wards, enhancing safety by eliminating vital signs data gaps between spot checks. This allows for accurate identification of clinical deterioration, timely medical intervention, and reduced adverse events.





Dozee has partnered with Wellysis for its FDA-cleared ECG monitoring device, S-Patch Ex, which provides automated AI analysis, physician dashboard, ECG interpretation, and diagnostic reporting.