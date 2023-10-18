Startup news and updates: daily roundup (October 18, 2023)

Funding

Tap Invest raises $2M from Turbostart

Co-founders, Tap Invest

Bengaluru-based Tap Invest, a platform for fixed-income investments, raised $2 million in a seed funding round led by Turbostart. The round also saw participation from Snow Leopard Ventures, Kunal Shah (Founder, Cred), and Kashyap Shah (CEO, Creditstar UK), among others.

The startup will use the funds to expand its market presence, pursue growth, and diversify its range of services on the debt investment side. It is also working to raise category awareness among young and traditional investors about the sector and plans to drive more conversations around it with relevant stakeholders.

Formerly known as Leaf Round, Tap Invest was co-founded by Nishchay Nath, an IIT Kharagpur and IIM Ahmedabad alum, with Soumya Kushwaha, an IIM Ahmedabad alum, and Himanshu Chowdhary, an IIT Kharagpur grad.

Other news

VideoVerse acquires Optikka

Mumbai-based VideoVerse, an AI-powered video solutions company, has acquired Optikka to enhance its real-time content automation platform, Magnifi.ai, expanding its media, design, and publishing capabilities. This move marks the transformation of Magnifi into a comprehensive post-production automation platform.

The acquisition brings two key hires to the company with experience across multiple Disney business divisions: Charles Duncan, a creative technologist, and Nick Arciero, a global creative strategist.

VideoVerse aims to leverage these resources and its advanced Magnifi AI to help customers convert numerous assets into fully designed, consumer-ready content in real-time, across various formats, including video, broadcast, XR, and the metaverse. VideoVerse will share more information on Optikka and Magnifi’s integrations at the NAB Show in Las Vegas in April 2024.