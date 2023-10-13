Bollywood Luminary Tamannaah Bhatia Becomes Shiseido's Maiden Indian Ambassador

Japanese beauty giant, Shiseido, is taking significant strides in its India strategy, and what better way to seal its commitment than to bring the heart of Bollywood into the mix? Tamannaah Bhatia, one of Bollywood's leading ladies, is set to make history as Shiseido's inaugural Indian brand ambassador.

With a stunning career spanning over 75 movies, including notable hits like Ayan and Sketch, Bhatia is not just a household name in India but also symbolises elegance, innovation, and individuality - values that harmonise seamlessly with Shiseido’s ethos.

Speaking on her new association, Tamannaah articulated, “Shiseido’s emphasis on quality, innovation, and the celebration of one’s unique identity strikes a chord with my personal beliefs. True beauty, after all, isn’t just skin deep. It’s about exuding confidence and cherishing the empowerment that comes from being comfortable in one's skin.”

This monumental partnership isn’t the only headline Shiseido is making in India. Residents of Mumbai, the nation’s glam capital, are in for a treat with Shiseido’s flagship boutique making its grand debut on 18 October at the Inorbit Mall Malad. This significant move has been facilitated through a collaboration with Baccarose Perfumes and Beauty Products. Additionally, beauty aficionados would recall the entry of Shiseido’s esteemed make-up brand, NARS Cosmetics, in India earlier this year, broadening the brand’s spectrum in the Indian market.

Nicolas Baudonnet, Shiseido Asia Pacific’s Vice President, Fragrance and Cosmetics division, shared his enthusiasm, “We are wholeheartedly diving into the Indian beauty landscape. With Tamannaah’s induction and our brand-new Mumbai store, we're eager to embark on this exhilarating journey with Indian beauty lovers. We genuinely believe that Tamannaah will bridge a deeper connection with our audience.”

But the plot thickens! Moving beyond external beauty, Shiseido is entering the wellness sector with its inner beauty brand, Shiseido Beauty Wellness, aiming to transform beauty regimes by focusing on inner radiance.

With a rich tapestry of innovations, collaborations, and a Bollywood star lighting the way, Shiseido's journey in India has only just begun, promising a future shimmering with potential.