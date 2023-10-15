World Students Day: Honouring A. P. J. Abdul Kalam's legacy

World Students Day is celebrated on October 15th each year to commemorate the birth anniversary of one of India's most renowned and beloved scientists and former President, Dr Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, more popularly called A. P. J. Abdul Kalam. This day not only honours the legacy of Dr Kalam but also emphasises the importance of education, particularly for the youth of the world.





In this article, we will delve into the life and accomplishments of Dr. A. P.J. Abdul Kalam and explore why World Students Day is celebrated on his birthday.

Dr Kalam's early childhood and education

Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam was born on October 15, 1931, in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, India. He hailed from a humble background and grew up in a simple yet intellectually stimulating environment. Kalam's early life was marked by curiosity, a penchant for reading, and a deep interest in mathematics and science.





His father, a boat owner and imam at a local mosque, instilled in him a strong sense of discipline and spirituality.

A childhood photo of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

Kalam's academic journey was nothing short of extraordinary. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the Madras Institute of Technology and later earned a Master's degree in Aerospace Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. His remarkable journey continued as he pursued a PhD in Engineering from Anna University, focusing on gas dynamics.

Dr A.P.J Abdul Kalam: The man on a mission

Dr Kalam's career in science and technology took off when he joined the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in 1969.





He played a pivotal role in India's space program and was instrumental in the successful launch of India's first satellite, Aryabhata. His dedication and expertise earned him the nickname "Missile Man of India."

The children's president

Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, fondly remembered as the "People's President," had an unwavering connection with students. His interactions with the youth were not confined to the boundaries of India but spanned across the globe.

His commitment to education didn't end with his presidency. He continued to teach and mentor students, imparting his wisdom and motivating them to pursue careers in science and technology. He firmly believed that education and knowledge were the keys to individual and national growth. He often visited educational institutions, delivering motivational speeches that left an indelible mark on the hearts of countless students. He believed that the dreams of students can transform into actions that benefit not only themselves but also their communities and their nation.

He showed us that every student has the potential to be a change-maker, a visionary, and a leader.

Commemorating 'World Students Day'

Given his strong connection with the student community, 'World Students Day' is celebrated on October 15th each year to honour Dr Kalam's continued dedication to education, science, and his love for students.





It is a day to recognise the pivotal role students play in shaping the future of our world. The celebration involves various events, seminars, and lectures focused on education and youth empowerment.





The celebration of 'World Students Day' serves several essential purposes:

Inspiration

Kalam's own journey, from a small town to the President's office, inspires millions of students worldwide to dream big and work hard to achieve their goals. His life story is a testament to the potential that education and determination can unlock.

Education

Dr Kalam was a staunch advocate for education. He believed that the youth held the power to transform the nation and the world through education. Celebrating World Students Day on his birthday serves as a reminder of his dedication to nurturing young minds.

Youth empowerment

Global unity

'World Students Day' is a global celebration, that emphasises the unity of students worldwide in their pursuit of knowledge and progress.

Impact on society

Celebrating 'World Students Day' helps keep Dr. Kalam's vision alive. By acknowledging his contributions, we ensure that his ideals and principles continue to inspire current and future generations.





The impact of this celebration goes beyond a single day, as it encourages a long-lasting commitment to education and personal development.