News

Yatra's consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 110.17 crore as against Rs 88.96 crore in the year-ago period.

Press Trust of India8174 Stories
Yatra Q2 net profit rises 2.74% to Rs 5.99 Cr

Monday October 16, 2023,

1 min Read

Online travel firm Yatra on Monday reported a 2.74% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 5.99 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5.83 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Yatra Online said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 110.17 crore as against Rs 88.96 crore in the year-ago period, the recently listed firm said.

Total expenses in the quarter were higher at Rs 105.3 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 85.06 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

"We started FY24, on a strong footing on the air front with the highest number of air passengers booked since pre-Covid, up 41.5% year-on-year...," Yatra Online Whole Time Director & CEO Dhruv Shringi said.

In the corporate travel sector, the company signed 19 new corporate customer accounts during the quarter with an annual billing potential of Rs 151 crore, he said.

"As we move forward, we remain optimistic and committed to leveraging these positive trends to drive further growth and success," Shringi added.

Edited by Megha Reddy

