How AI-based customer service is enhancing user experience

In the ever-changing business landscape, the customer base is also undergoing a remarkable transformation. Thanks to an increasing percentage of millennials and digital natives, businesses are learning that customers are becoming more selective and demanding than ever before.

Most customers want flawless service at their fingertips, as well as a consistent and well-informed customer experience across all channels. This paradigm change poses both a difficulty and an opportunity for organisations attempting to satisfy these changing expectations.

AI-based customer service can be an effective solution for companies looking to improve the overall customer experience and increase customer engagement. Even small businesses can capitalise on the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in today's competitive market by leveraging cloud-native, as-a-service providers. Additionally, AI also has the potential to revolutionise the way companies interact with their customers, offering personalisation, and accessibility like never before.

There are four areas where AI-based customer service can be used to bring a competitive advantage: personalisation, uniform and always-on service experience, instant fulfilment of even the most difficult requests, and optimised operations.

1. Personalisation: Personalisation and AI have an unbreakable connection. One of the most significant applications of AI in customer experience is the ability to adapt the entire customer journey to individual preferences. Furthermore, by evaluating client data, behaviours, and preferences, AI can convert a normal service interaction into a relevant sales opportunity, improving customer experience and driving revenue growth.

2. Uniform and Always-on Service Experience: AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants have already transformed the way firms conduct customer service. These tech-savvy tools can provide rapid and round-the-clock support. They can manage typical inquiries, troubleshoot difficulties, and offer real-time assistance, providing rapid and efficient customer service. This not only meets client demands for immediate responses, but also allows organisations to maintain consistent service quality regardless of the time of day. With rapid advancements in natural language processing and multi-lingual capability, these tools can become de-facto primary channel for customer service, especially in a B2C setup.

3.Instant Fulfilment: AI-based technology can connect processes across systems and data sources, enabling the fulfilment of even the most complicated client demands in real-time or near-real-time. This capacity is especially important in B2C contexts, where short response times can mean the difference between winning and losing. AI can help to streamline operations, such as order processing and inventory management, resulting in improved customer happiness and loyalty.

4. Optimised Operations: By managing repetitive and mundane activities, AI, when combined with process automation, can save time and effort. This automation gives employees an opportunity to focus on providing more personalized and value-added services. For example, artificial intelligence (AI) can handle data entry, lead qualification, order processing, and other regular operations, lowering the chance of error and increasing operational efficiency. This move allows employees to focus on understanding clients' unstated demands and adds a consultative touch to their interactions, improving the entire customer experience.

AI-based customer care is no longer a luxury reserved for large corporations. Small businesses can also employ AI to transform their interactions with customers and elevate the consumer experience to new heights. However, issues such as a lack of human touch, setup costs, data protection concerns, and handling complex inquiries must be addressed.

With careful design, seamless integration, constant learning, and an emphasis on openness and feedback, businesses can adopt AI-based customer service experiences that will benefit them in every way.

(Meghan Nandgaonkar, Head of JDU, Fujitsu)