Apple to Debut Original Animation Film Featuring 'Peanuts' Gang in Big City Quest

Apple TV+ is set to enrich its lineup with a brand-new 'Peanuts' animated feature, marking a first in its collaborative efforts with Peanuts Worldwide and WildBrain Studios. Scheduled to begin its creation journey in 2024, this original film will chart a new course for the cherished characters from the quaint neighborhood to the bustling Big City.

Leading the creative charge is Steve Martino, whose directorial flair was previously showcased in “The Peanuts Movie.” Producer Bonnie Arnold, with her illustrious credits including the “How to Train Your Dragon” franchise, joins the team to bring this animated tale to life. The narrative will spring from the minds of screenwriter Karey Kirkpatrick, renowned for “Chicken Run” and “Smallfoot,” and the storytelling trio of Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, and Cornelius Uliano, who collectively crafted the narrative for "The Peanuts Movie."

Apple TV+'s decision to forge this feature stems from a desire to delve deeper into the world of Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and friends, offering fans a grand narrative steeped in camaraderie and discovery. Craig Schulz, channeling the spirit of his father, the original creator, is set to weave an original story that aims to capture the hearts of Peanuts fans globally.

Alongside this much-anticipated film, Apple TV+ continues to be the one-stop hub for all things Peanuts, including the critically acclaimed series "Snoopy in Space" and the heartwarming "The Snoopy Show," as well as timeless holiday specials.

This expansion of the Apple TV+ portfolio is testament to the streaming service's dedication to quality family entertainment, a promise it has upheld since its global inception in November 2019. With an offering of $9.99 per month after a seven-day trial, plus an exclusive three-month free period for buyers of new Apple devices, the streaming service is set to bring the magic of this new Peanuts adventure and more to its extensive audience.