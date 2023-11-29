Charles Munger, Buffet's close aide, dies at age 99

Charles Munger, investment guru, Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman, and billionaire Warren Buffet's close aide, died at the age of 99.

Munger died on Tuesday, according to a statement by ﻿Berkshire Hathaway﻿

“Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie’s inspiration, wisdom and participation," said Buffet, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, in a statement.

Munger was also a real estate attorney and chairman and publisher of the Daily Journal Corp. According to reports, he was estimated to have had a fortune worth $2.3 billion in the early half of 2023.

Munger was often a sounding board for Buffet, particularly when it came to making decisions on investments and things related to business, according to a report by AP. He preferred being in the background and letting Buffet be the face of Berkshire Hathaway.

"Charlie has taught me a lot about valuing businesses and about human nature," Buffett had said in 2008.

Munger was born in 1924 in Omaha and grew up in the Dundee neighbourhood where Buffet lived. However, the two didn't meet until 1959 at a dinner party in Omaha, when the former served as a lawyer in Southern California and the latter was managing an investment partnership at Omaha.