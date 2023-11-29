Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
Startup Spotlight
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS University

News

Charles Munger, Buffet's close aide, dies at age 99

Munger, investment guru and Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman, was often a sounding board for Buffet, particularly when it came to making decisions on investments and business.

Akanksha Sarma82 Stories
Charles Munger, Buffet's close aide, dies at age 99

Wednesday November 29, 2023,

2 min Read

Charles Munger, investment guru, Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman, and billionaire Warren Buffet's close aide, died at the age of 99.

Munger died on Tuesday, according to a statement by ﻿Berkshire Hathaway﻿

“Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie’s inspiration, wisdom and participation," said Buffet, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, in a statement.

Munger was also a real estate attorney and chairman and publisher of the Daily Journal Corp. According to reports, he was estimated to have had a fortune worth $2.3 billion in the early half of 2023.

Munger was often a sounding board for Buffet, particularly when it came to making decisions on investments and things related to business, according to a report by AP. He preferred being in the background and letting Buffet be the face of Berkshire Hathaway.

"Charlie has taught me a lot about valuing businesses and about human nature," Buffett had said in 2008.

Munger was born in 1924 in Omaha and grew up in the Dundee neighbourhood where Buffet lived. However, the two didn't meet until 1959 at a dinner party in Omaha, when the former served as a lawyer in Southern California and the latter was managing an investment partnership at Omaha.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Hobbies

Beyond the boardroom: 7 hobbies redefining success

3

AI Gen

Life is Your Personal Project: Embracing Napoleon Hill's Wisdom

4

Lifehacks

Struggling with productivity: Master the Eisenhower Box Method

5

Recruitment

Foundit unveils next-gen recruitment solution for future-focused hiring with AI integration

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter