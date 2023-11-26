Coca-Cola hops on ONDC; Slight recovery in funding

Hello,

A new study by tech giant HP revealed that more than 45% of serious gamers in India earn about Rs 6-12 lakh per annum. Interestingly, it also highlighted that over 42% of parents surveyed approved of gaming as a hobby for their children.

Meanwhile, Minister for MSME of Tamil Nadu, T M Anbarasan, launched ‘Startup Tamizha’, a first-of-its-kind business pitch reality TV show, which aims to identify 50 promising startups from across Tamil Nadu and facilitate funding for their ventures from reputed entrepreneurs and angel investors.

ICYMI: The giant world of miniatures and the people building them.

Lastly, here’s what the world would look like with just 1,000 people.

Ecommerce

Coca-Cola India has joined the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and launched its own marketplace—the Coke Shop—on the platform.

Boosting sales:

The beverage giant is partnering with SellerApp to utilise its data-driven insights, market intelligence, and strategies to leverage the ONDC network.

The Coke Shop marketplace model aims to empower retailers by providing access to a broader audience through an additional sales channel.

Coca-Cola India has a network of close to 4 million retail outlets across the country.

Music

Edmund Kenny aka Ed, the lead singer of Kerala Dust, is fresh off the heels of a show in Melbourne, which was part of a multi-city tour across the world, promoting the band’s latest album Violet Drive.

The right notes:

The band, whose name pays tribute to Ed’s travels to India, was formed in London in 2016. It comprises Ed on vocals, Lawrence Howarth on the guitar, Pascal Karier on the drums, and Timothy Gardner on the keys.

The fascination with dance music prompted Ed and his mates to come together to make music that captivates this sound.

Over the years, the band’s music has evolved from its techno roots into sonic sounds that can be best described as an eclectic mix of the familiar jazzy-bluesy tunes and new-age technorama.

Funding

The fourth week of November saw venture capital inflow recovering a little from the double-digit drop during the last week, aided by certain reasonably sized deals.

Money matters:

This week, the Indian startup ecosystem raised total venture funding of $120 million, cutting across 21 deals.

In comparison, the third week of the month saw a VC inflow of just $34 million.

The major reason behind the number crossing $100 million was the transactions of Clove Dental and Scapia.

News & updates

Heated up: The conflict between Swedish unions and Tesla heated up as a supplier of critical components joined in a sympathy action to get the electric car maker to sign a collective bargaining agreement for its Swedish workers.

The conflict between Swedish unions and Tesla heated up as a supplier of critical components joined in a sympathy action to get the electric car maker to sign a collective bargaining agreement for its Swedish workers. Struggling: Independent music venues without corporate backstops are in trouble. While large stadiums saw fans rushing back to see big stars, some performance venues haven't seen their businesses completely recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Independent music venues without corporate backstops are in trouble. While large stadiums saw fans rushing back to see big stars, some performance venues haven’t seen their businesses completely recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Revamping: Alibaba is taking the first steps toward revamping its cloud business by overhauling its leadership, aiming to revive growth and ride an AI boom after cancelling a much-anticipated spinoff of the $11 billion unit.

What was the name of the world's first computer?

Answer: Electronic Numerical Integrator and Computer or ENIAC.

