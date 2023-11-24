More than 45% of serious gamers in India claim to earn up to Rs 12 lakh a year: Report

The growth of esports in India has benefited the gamer community, according to a study by tech major HP, with more than 45% of serious gamers claiming they make about Rs 6 lakh to 12 lakh per annum.

The study, which surveyed 3,000 gamers across 15 Indian cities, found that gamers are looking at gaming as a means to make money and gain recognition, besides fun and relaxation.

This study surveyed about 500 parents and found that parents have had a positive disposition towards gaming over the last few years. About 42% of respondents said they approved of gaming as a hobby, and 40% of parents admitted that their perception of gaming has turned positive in the last few years.

Gaming as a pan-India activity

Gaming is no longer restricted to just the metropolitan cities in India, the study said, adding that serious gamers belong to Tier II and III cities as well.

However, 61% of respondents were not aware of gaming courses in India, and more than half of the gamers rely on YouTube and game buddies to enhance their skills. About 57% of respondents said they would want gameplay training to improve their skills at a game.

India is on the path to becoming one of the leading gaming economies in the world, with the sector predicted to touch a value of $7.8 billion by 2028, according to a report by Lumikai. The fund anticipates the sector to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 20%, driven by an increase in in-app purchases and advertising revenues in casual and mid-core games.