News

Coca-Cola India joins ONDC, launches Coke Shop marketplace

To support its initial collaboration with ONDC, Coca-Cola is partnering with SellerApp to utilise its data-driven insights, market intelligence, and strategies to leverage the ONDC network.

Palak Agarwal
Coca-Cola India joins ONDC, launches Coke Shop marketplace

Saturday November 25, 2023,

2 min Read

Beverage giant Coca-Cola India has joined the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and launched its own marketplace—the Coke Shop—on the platform.

To support its initial collaboration with ONDC, Coca-Cola is partnering with SellerApp to utilise its data-driven insights, market intelligence, and strategies to leverage the ONDC network.

The Coke Shop marketplace model aims to empower retailers by providing access to a broader audience through an additional sales channel. It also creates multiple consumer touchpoints to enhance the purchasing experience, said the company in a statement.

Ambuj Deo Singh, Vice President of Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia's Digital Acceleration Office, expressed enthusiasm about joining ONDC, highlighting its role in democratising e-commerce and making it more inclusive and consumer-centric.

The company’s bottling partner in the country, Moon Beverages Limited, will be the ‘network participant’ for its offerings on the platform, ensuring consumers have seamless access to its beverage portfolio, said the company.

"We are happy to see Coca-Cola join our network on this transformative journey and give consumers an exceptional shopping experience while offering expanded choices for buyers on the network,” said T Koshy, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, ONDC.

Coca-Cola India has a network of close to 4 million retail outlets across the country.

A few days ago, logistics startup Xpressbees joined ONDC with pan-India delivery services. BusyBees Logistics Solutions, which operates as Xpressbees, will now provide delivery services to over 20,000 pin codes in 2,800 cities across India through the open network.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

