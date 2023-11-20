Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
Startup Spotlight
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

News

Consumers rely on creators to make purchases: Report

The study commissioned by ﻿Meta, ﻿along with GWI, found that two out of three viewers of fashion content, and seven out of ten viewers of beauty content follow Indian influencers.

Akanksha Sarma74 Stories
Consumers rely on creators to make purchases: Report

Monday November 20, 2023,

2 min Read

Indian consumers are increasingly relying on social media to make purchase decisions, a recent study has found.

The study commissioned by ﻿Meta ﻿, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, along with GWI, found that two out of three viewers of fashion content, and seven out of ten viewers of beauty content follow Indian influencers.

"Both beauty and fashion verticals are growing strongly on Meta platforms, and an increasing number of advertisers from these verticals are turning to Instagram Reels for engagement and business growth," said Megha Apparao, Director of Ecommerce and Retail, Meta.

In its beauty report, the companies found a notable shift in preferences among consumers, particularly post the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the consumers surveyed, about 68% of them now favoured making beauty purchases online.

Among the group surveyed, about 80% said they now discover brands on social media, with 92% saying they found them on Meta platforms.

As for its fashion study, 76% of consumers reported that they discover fashion brands on social media, with a significant 97% discovering through Meta platforms, of which 52% credit it to Instagram Reels.

Also Read
Social media, live video, group buying the next important frontier for ecommerce: BCG-Matrix report

Trends emerging

Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of artificial reality (AR) and its use in online shopping. About 75% of beauty and 78% of fashion consumers reported that virtual product try-ons helped them make better purchases, the report noted.

Consumers also pointed out the importance of reviews, stating that a lack of reviews was almost the equivalent of negative reviews.

As for factors that encouraged purchases, positive product reviews and authenticity emerged as the top criteria among respondents as the biggest factors.

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

Life is Your Personal Project: Embracing Napoleon Hill's Wisdom

3

Resources

5 books for entrepreneurs to build successful businesses

4

AI Gen

The Challenge of Knowing Yourself: Insights from Thales

5

AI Gen

The Power of Self-Questioning: Le Guin’s Wisdom Explored