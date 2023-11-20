Consumers rely on creators to make purchases: Report

Indian consumers are increasingly relying on social media to make purchase decisions, a recent study has found.

The study commissioned by ﻿Meta ﻿, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, along with GWI, found that two out of three viewers of fashion content, and seven out of ten viewers of beauty content follow Indian influencers.

"Both beauty and fashion verticals are growing strongly on Meta platforms, and an increasing number of advertisers from these verticals are turning to Instagram Reels for engagement and business growth," said Megha Apparao, Director of Ecommerce and Retail, Meta.

In its beauty report, the companies found a notable shift in preferences among consumers, particularly post the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the consumers surveyed, about 68% of them now favoured making beauty purchases online.

Among the group surveyed, about 80% said they now discover brands on social media, with 92% saying they found them on Meta platforms.

As for its fashion study, 76% of consumers reported that they discover fashion brands on social media, with a significant 97% discovering through Meta platforms, of which 52% credit it to Instagram Reels.

Trends emerging

Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of artificial reality (AR) and its use in online shopping. About 75% of beauty and 78% of fashion consumers reported that virtual product try-ons helped them make better purchases, the report noted.

Consumers also pointed out the importance of reviews, stating that a lack of reviews was almost the equivalent of negative reviews.

As for factors that encouraged purchases, positive product reviews and authenticity emerged as the top criteria among respondents as the biggest factors.