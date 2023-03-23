Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

TechSparks

Brands prefer creators over celebrities: Monk Entertainment's Viraj Sheth

At TechSparks Mumbai edition, Monk Entertainment co-founder Viraj Sheth said social media influencers enable personalisation with multiple videos and posts.

Prasannata Patwa406 Stories
Brands prefer creators over celebrities: Monk Entertainment's Viraj Sheth

Thursday March 23, 2023,

2 min Read

As per Viraj Sheth, Co-founder and CEO of influencer marketing agency Monk Entertainment, brands prefer working with content creators as it helps them get more content and have a better chance of going viral.

"When brands work with creators, they usually get a couple of videos, and the creator would also try getting the narrative into the video," said Sheth at a panel discussion at the Mumbai edition of YourStory's TechSparks—India's most influential startup-tech summit.

On the other hand, he believes that a celebrity may not give enough time, and the content may not go viral for brands.

Sheth started Monk Entertainment, a creator management firm, in 2018 with his college senior Ranveer Allahbadia—popularly known as BeerBiceps on social media. The firm manages many viral content creators, including comic Niharika NM, music composer Yashraj Mukhate, and food content creator Sanjyot Keer.

Also Read
Preparing backend systems to support 10B UPI transactions daily: Dilip Asbe of NPCI

To this, entertainment company Only Much Louder CEO Gunjan Arya said brands should consider creators as creative directors. "We've always maintained that artists are not just for celebrity endorsements. We now have an opportunity to bring them on the creative front because they have a voice, and that is a huge opportunity," she added.

In the last two to three years, due to exponential digital adoption during the COVID-19 pandemic-led lockdowns, social media marketing became the top priority of every brand.

This presented a prime opportunity for brands to capture the user's attention on social media by having creators talk about a brand's product. It became a fruitful way of marketing. Currently, there are about eight crore creators in India.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

When your audience is small you can experiment with anything: Yashraj Mukhate

Founders go through a lot of rejection: Harsh Jain, Dream11

From $100 to $25,000 - How GPT-4 Helped an Entrepreneur Build a Green Start-up

IndusGo, FretBox, and Doqfy raise funding

Daily Capsule
TechSparks Mumbai starts with a bang!
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Gender equality starts at home: Actor-investor Dia Mirza at TechSparks Mumbai

When your audience is small you can experiment with anything: Yashraj Mukhate

TechSparks Mumbai starts with a bang!

Solving for tomorrow with conversations, insights and more at TechSparks Mumbai!