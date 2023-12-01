Menu
The emerging trends in Indian startups post G20 presidency

The global landscape is ripe with opportunities for Indian startups, with the potential to drive innovation, growth, and sustainability through international collaboration.

Nemesisa Ujjain1 Stories
The emerging trends in Indian startups post G20 presidency

Friday December 01, 2023,

3 min Read

As the world grapples with the complexities of global governance and economic policy, the impact of international forums such as the G20 and its business-oriented counterpart, the B20, often takes centre stage. 

Indian startups are not just engines of innovation, they are significant contributors to the country's economy. Their growth aligns with the global trends outlined by the B20, attracting investments, creating jobs, and elevating India's position in the global market. 

The Business 20 (B20) engagement group of the G20 is instrumental in facilitating engagement between the international business community, G20 decision-makers, and governments. B20 India’s transformative journey has been anchored around the theme of R.A.I.S.E: Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable, and Equitable Businesses. 

But what does all this mean for Indian startups? The answer lies in the emerging trends that we witness today.

First and foremost, India’s growing influence on the global stage presents a significant opportunity for startups. With a thriving economy, innovation-driven business ventures, and a burgeoning pool of young talent, India has transcended its status as a mere emerging market to become a driving force that actively shapes the global economy. 

This dynamic environment can serve as a fertile ground for Indian startups to not only establish themselves but also collaborate with international counterparts, fostering innovation and growth. In 2022, Indian startups secured an impressive $42 billion in funding, marking a significant increase from the $16 billion they received the previous year. This highlights the crucial contribution of startups to India’s pursuit of becoming a $5-trillion economy. 

Furthermore, India’s robust economic growth and vast market potential provide a promising backdrop for startups across various sectors, be it technology, healthcare, renewable energy, or other industries. This translates into ample opportunities for expansion and investment, offering a platform for Indian startups to thrive and excel. 

Moreover, the nation’s ascent to superpower status, driven by its remarkable economic growth, technological advancements, and youthful workforce, will provide Indian startups with a robust ecosystem, making them more competitive on the global stage.

India’s commitment to sustainability and its active involvement in global discussions on issues such as climate change, renewable energy, and responsible business practices align well with the evolving global SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) priorities. Indian startups with a focus on sustainability can leverage this commitment to shape their business models and engage in international partnerships that emphasise responsible practices. 

The global landscape is ripe with opportunities for Indian startups, with the potential to drive innovation, growth, and sustainability through international collaboration. This path aligns with India’s journey toward becoming a global superpower and offers startups a remarkable platform for success.

(The author is Project Director, The Circle Founders Club, a digital-first business accelerator to scale up early-stage startups.)

Edited by Swetha Kannan

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)

