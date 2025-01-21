Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella tops HSBC Hurun Global Indians List 2024

Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft, has claimed the top spot in the inaugural HSBC Hurun Global Indians List 2024, which recognises 226 Indian-origin leaders heading some of the world’s most valuable companies.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and YouTube CEO Neal Mohan secured the second and third positions on the list.

Compiled based on a survey of 400 respondents, including notable wealth creators from previous Hurun reports, the list estimates the combined value of companies led by these leaders at $10 trillion.

The rankings are based on market capitalisation for publicly listed companies and valuations for private firms, with November 29, 2024, as the reference date.

The list reveals that 57% of the leaders are first-generation entrepreneurs, 41% are professionals, and 2% are inheritors. Prominent first-generation leaders include Aneel Bhusri of Workday and Prem Watsa of Fairfax Financial Holdings. The youngest entrepreneur on the list is 27-year-old Tanay Tandon, Co-founder of healthtech company Commure.

Twelve women made the list, led by Reshma Kewalramani of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, followed by Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks, and Leena Nair, the global CEO of Chanel, recognised as the most influential woman of Indian origin.

The report underscores the significant global impact of Indian-origin leaders, with 79% of the list’s entrants based in the United States, followed by 5% in the United Kingdom and 4% in the United Arab Emirates. San Francisco emerged as a hub, housing 37 leaders, followed by New York and Palo Alto, California.

Indian professionals have a strong presence in the technology sector, with the software and services industry dominating the list with 87 entries. Financial services and healthcare follow with 24 and 21 representatives, respectively. Notable leaders include Vasant Narasimhan of Novartis and Shantanu Narayen of Adobe.