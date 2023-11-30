Menu
Focus, economics, culture—Kunal Bahl’s top three learnings from Snapdeal journey

At TechSparks 2023 in Delhi, Kunal Bahl spoke about the lessons he learnt from building Snapdeal.

Bhuvana Kamath54 Stories
Thursday November 30, 2023,

2 min Read

Focus, economics, and culture are necessary while building a successful business, said Kunal Bahl, Co-founder, ﻿Titan Capital﻿; and Co-founder of ﻿Snapdeal﻿, sharing his learnings from building Snapdeal.

Kunal was speaking to Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory at TechSparks 2023 in Delhi.

Speaking about the importance of focus, he said, “New partnerships, events, and product launches are often celebrated as an indication of success. But it shows dilution of focus, only wanting to achieve the next big thing. Meanwhile, there are founders who solve the problem statement deeper. The real value creation happens between events and awards.”

Also Read
Mamaearth’s Varun and Ghazal Alagh will inspire entrepreneurs for generations to come: Kunal Bahl

On economics, Kunal said, “Snapdeal was built at a time when the market for ecommerce did not exist. We learnt a lot of things in the process. Not everything is a mistake–some are circumstantial. Profit serves as the primary motive of building a business. Once achieved, one can pivot towards a broader purpose,” he said.

“In the early days of the company, you are in a chase. Culture is nothing but transparent communication. When the times are tough, the team stands shoulder-to-shoulder with you if you have a good culture,” he said.

Kunal also shed light on building ﻿Unicommerce﻿, a SaaS business, which was built with zero primary capital. 

Unicommerce provides ecommerce enablement software for multichannel selling, inventory management, and omnichannel solutions. It has over 200+ industry integrations across various platforms, including marketplaces, logistics service providers, and accounting software. The company was acquired by Snapdeal in 2015. 

“In hindsight, some things worked, and some did not. We learned all these very well,” he said.

Edited by Megha Reddy

